Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Devils – 11/06/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (9-3-1) at DEVILS (9-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Zach Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Joe Veleno

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Montreal had select players participate in the morning skate Thursday. … Guhle skated on his own Wednesday, the first time the defenseman has been on the ice since he was injured Oct. 16. … Del Gaizo was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday but the defenseman is not expected to play.

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter — Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Colton White

Injured: Brett Pesce (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Connor Brown (upper body)

Status report

Brown, a forward, will miss his third straight game. … Glass will play after missing seven games because of an upper-body injury. … MacEwen skated Wednesday and Thursday but the forward is unavailable. … White, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the AHL and defenseman Seamus Casey was assigned to Utica on Wednesday.

