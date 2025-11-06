Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Devils – 11/06/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (9-3-1) at DEVILS (9-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Joe Veleno
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Montreal had select players participate in the morning skate Thursday. … Guhle skated on his own Wednesday, the first time the defenseman has been on the ice since he was injured Oct. 16. … Del Gaizo was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday but the defenseman is not expected to play.
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter — Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Brian Halonen, Colton White
Injured: Brett Pesce (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Connor Brown (upper body)
Status report
Brown, a forward, will miss his third straight game. … Glass will play after missing seven games because of an upper-body injury. … MacEwen skated Wednesday and Thursday but the forward is unavailable. … White, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the AHL and defenseman Seamus Casey was assigned to Utica on Wednesday.
