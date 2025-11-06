Inside Dawson Mercer’s Hot Start for the Devils

To kick off the 2025-26 season, the New Jersey Devils have a 9-4-0 record and are currently tied in points with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the top spot within the Metropolitan Division. Despite a few early inconsistencies, the team is showcasing extreme potential. Their on-ice chemistry makes them offensively dominant, while depth scoring has been a difference-maker early on.

But one player in particular has been off to a hot start. With six points in his last four games, Dawson Mercer has been invaluable at the beginning of the season. His point production, special teams dominance, and versatility all indicate that he could have a bounce-back campaign. Let’s dive into all the stats behind his impressive start to the season.

Mercer’s Early Scoring Touch

It’s no secret that Mercer has a knack for finding the back of the net. Since 2023-24, his goal total has outweighed his assists, and this season has been no different. Across 13 games, he’s earned eight goals and six assists, which currently puts him on pace to have an 88-point season. And while it will be difficult to maintain this point production for the rest of the season, it shows that Mercer can make an impact —possibly even as the top-six wing the Devils desperately need. So far, he’s tallied 14 points for the club, second only to Jack Hughes.

Best Team Dawg in the League. pic.twitter.com/Wv5QGn7x51 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 29, 2025

Another impressive part of Mercer’s game comes from his 33.3 shooting percentage, which ranks in the 99th percentile of the NHL. According to NHL Edge, the league average among forwards is 13%, and even though his current percentage isn’t necessarily sustainable, it’s still a remarkable way to start the season.

Mercer will look to continue his four-game point streak on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens, but he’s already had four multipoint games thus far. This included a two-goal contest last week, where he scored the Devils’ lone goals in their 5-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Overall, Mercer’s scoring touch could not have come at a better time and has been an important factor in the team’s early success.

Special Teams Dominance

Mercer is quickly developing into an all-situations player, considering his points have come from many different areas. At even strength, he’s notched three goals and five assists, but has excelled for the Devils’ special teams in particular. He’s been dominant on the power play, with four points in total, including three goals. In fact, he’s already recorded half the amount of points he earned on the man advantage last season. And if he continues his current point pace, he could very well pass his career-high of 10 power-play points, which came during his breakout 2022-23 season.

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

So far, he’s been on the ice for a total of six power-play goals this season, recording a 91.31 expected goals percentage (xGF%). Mercer has also helped generate 54 shot attempts and 15 high-danger scoring opportunities.

Likewise, he’s also been phenomenal on the penalty kill, on the ice for an average of just 1.6 shots against per game. But what stands out the most is that Mercer leads the Devils with two shorthanded goals, both of which came during their 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. He’s also logged the second-most shorthanded minutes among Devils’ forwards, and has remained a core part of their penalty kill early on.

Versatility Is Key

Mercer’s versatility has made him an asset so far this season. He’s been deployed as both a top-six wing and a third-line center, able to fill in gaps as needed while the Devils faced countless injuries. His primary linemate has been Nico Hischier, where he’s recorded tough minutes against opposing teams’ best lines. Along with Timo Meier, they form a trio that has been a force to be reckoned with. The Meier-Hischier-Mercer line has been utilized in 10 games, registering 67.67 shot attempts and 3.2 expected goals every 60 minutes.

Related: New Jersey Devils’ 3 Stars of October

Mercer has even generated success on Hughes’ wing, and the pair had an 87.50 GF% within 38:46. He’s also recently been on lines with Juho Lammikko and Connor Brown, alternating between third-line center and right wing as necessary. But no matter where head coach Sheldon Keefe places him, Mercer has proven to be a valuable player, with the ability to make an impact at both ends of the ice.

Moving forward, Mercer will be a crucial member of the Devils’ forward group. He’s a sturdy, dependable, versatile player, seeking the fifth consecutive 82-game campaign of his NHL career. To kick off 2025-26, he’s shown flashes of becoming an elite player, and there’s a strong chance that his game can hit yet another level as the season progresses.