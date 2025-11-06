7 PWHL Seattle Players to Take Part in USA-Canada Rivalry Series

The 2025 USA-Canada Rivalry Series is upon us. Both nations have revealed their rosters ahead of the first game, which will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 6, in Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Arena. Several players in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) will be playing in the series, including seven from PWHL Seattle.

Gosling and Serdachny to Represent Canada

Like many players, Julia Gosling has had a long career playing for her country’s team. She played in her first Rivalry Series in 2024-25, where she recorded one assist. Although she is joining a new team in the PWHL in Seattle, there will be many familiar faces on Team Canada to keep her well acquainted.

One such player is Danielle Serdachny. Like Gosling, the forward took part in last season’s Rivalry Series, where she scored three goals and tallied three assists in eight games.

As both Gosling and Serdachny prepare to start their second career seasons in the PWHL with a new team in Seattle, the two will at least have experience playing together in the Rivalry Series before the season begins.

Five Players to Represent the States

One of the most renowned players in women’s hockey, Hilary Knight, is once again representing the United States. She has participated in five previous Rivalry Series, where she has recorded 24 points in 26 games. With the Olympic Games around the corner as well, Knight has also participated in four previous games. She helped the U.S. win the gold medal in 2008 and the silver medal in 2010. With a historic, successful career, Knight will look to continue her success in this season’s Rivalry Series.

Hilary Knight, Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

Another player with a historic career in women’s hockey, Alex Carpenter, will be joining Knight in the Rivalry Series. She has participated in the same number of Rivalry Series as Knight, so she is familiar with playing with her. Playing together will be a huge advantage, as the two are now teammates on Seattle’s PWHL team. This will be a great time for the pair to become familiar with each other’s play styles, as they are arguably the two best forwards on the new expansion team.

Another fantastic forward, Hannah Bilka, will also be representing the U.S. She has not had as much experience participating in a Rivalry Series like Carpenter and Knight; she has played in three series in the past three seasons. She has also participated in three IIHF World Championships. Bilka is a younger player who lacks the tenure of the two players mentioned above, but she makes up for it in her skill.

The first defender on this list, Cayla Barnes, will be adding her playing style to the U.S.’ blue line. She has played in a total of four Rivalry Series, where she suited up for 13 games and scored one goal and tallied one assist. While one would argue that her performance was not great, Barnes is not supposed to put up a strong offensive performance. If she does, great. If not, and the States win, she did her job of defending well.

Finally, Barnes’ old defense partner will be joining her, both in Seattle and in the Rivalry Series. Anna Wilgren is another strong player to watch. She is a young player, and this series will mark her third Rivalry Series. She has strong skill at the blue line, and if she is paired up with Barnes, they will be a force to be reckoned with in this series.

The 2025 USA-Canada Rivalry Series Is One to Watch

Just like in the past, the 2025 USA-Canada Rivalry Series is shaping up to be a fantastic one. Two days after the first game, the second will be played in KeyBank Arena in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The series will conclude in Canada in December, where the two teams will play in Edmonton on Dec. 10 and Dec. 13. The PWHL will take a week-long break while the rivalry series concludes in Canada.

This series will also help the two nations determine who will represent the U.S. and Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22.