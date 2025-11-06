Projected Lineups for Wild vs Hurricanes –11/6/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (5-6-3) at HURRICANES (8-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSO

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson

Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Daemon Hunt

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Jiricek, Danila Yurov

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Hunt will make his season debut. He had been claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 3. … Zuccarello took part in the morning skate and Wild coach John Hynes said the forward could make his season debut at the New York Islanders on Friday.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Taylor Hall

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Bradly Nadeau

Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Charles Alexis Legault, Brandon Bussi

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Miller, who missed the past six games because of a lower-body injury, was activated from injured reserve and is expected to play.

