Projected Lineups for Wild vs Hurricanes –11/6/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (5-6-3) at HURRICANES (8-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSO

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Daemon Hunt

Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Jiricek, Danila Yurov

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Hunt will make his season debut. He had been claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 3. … Zuccarello took part in the morning skate and Wild coach John Hynes said the forward could make his season debut at the New York Islanders on Friday.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Taylor Hall
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Bradly Nadeau

Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Charles Alexis Legault, Brandon Bussi

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Miller, who missed the past six games because of a lower-body injury, was activated from injured reserve and is expected to play.

