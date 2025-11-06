Projected Lineups for Wild vs Hurricanes –11/6/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (5-6-3) at HURRICANES (8-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSO
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Daemon Hunt
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Jiricek, Danila Yurov
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
Status report
Hunt will make his season debut. He had been claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 3. … Zuccarello took part in the morning skate and Wild coach John Hynes said the forward could make his season debut at the New York Islanders on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s Win Over the Predators
- NHL Morning Recap – November 5, 2025
- Wild’s Johansson Scores in Overtime to Take Down Predators 3-2
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Taylor Hall
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Bradly Nadeau
Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Charles Alexis Legault, Brandon Bussi
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Miller, who missed the past six games because of a lower-body injury, was activated from injured reserve and is expected to play.
Latest for THW:
- Hurricanes Gameday Preview: Time to Get Wild Against Minnesota
- Hurricanes Getting Kochetkov Back Raises Questions About 3-Goalie System
- 3 Potential Trade Destinations for Oilers’ Troy Stecher