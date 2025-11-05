3 Potential Trade Destinations for Oilers’ Troy Stecher

As the Edmonton Oilers navigate through their average start to the 2025-26 season, they have to quickly figure out what they have to do to activate forward Zach Hyman from injured reserve. He has been rehabbing an injury since getting injured in the playoffs last season, and his return to make his season debut is imminent, but the Oilers need to clear cap space before they can bring him back.

One player who has had his name tossed around in trade speculation recently is Troy Stecher, who the team may be forced to part with since he has fallen out of the lineup and continues to slip down the depth chart, especially with Alec Regula returning from an injury recently. Regula’s surprisingly strong play has kept him in the NHL as a full-time option, and he and Ty Emberson have outplayed Stecher to start the campaign.

Stecher has struggled early, and moving him makes sense. Giving him a fresh start and doing him a favour is exactly what he needs at this point in his career, especially after several rough games to start his 2025-26 campaign.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Edmonton Oilers on 2025-10-28 pic.twitter.com/vJVGvmfOY3 — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) October 29, 2025

With that in mind, here are three potential trade destinations for Stecher.

Carolina Hurricanes

There have been some rumblings that the Carolina Hurricanes have been gauging the market for a defender, so they are the first team that comes to mind as a fit for Stecher. They have proven previously that they are willing to take swings to improve their team, and while Stecher isn’t a superstar by any means, he is someone who could become a solid bottom-pairing option for them.

Troy Stecher, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stecher’s $787,500 cap hit makes him very affordable, and the Hurricanes can take him on without having to move out money. They don’t have a ton of draft capital for the 2026 NHL Draft, but could afford to move as much as a 2027 fifth-round pick, since they own their own and the Chicago Blackhawks’ pick that year.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are an interesting team to add as an option here, but they should be taking a look at Stecher. Some fans have complained about their depth defenders as they try to make another deep playoff run this season, as there is some concern that they might not have the defenders to make a push for a Stanley Cup.

Adding a veteran like Stecher, who has playoff experience, would make sense. He is a better defender than Emil Lilleberg, who could use some time in the American Hockey League (AHL), and they are another team that can easily fit Stecher’s contract in with someone else being assigned to the AHL.

That’s not to say Lilleberg isn’t a good defender, because he will be, as he has a lot of potential, but they could be better off having him as an organizational depth option behind Stecher, who provides some internal competition, rather than relying on him to play as often as he does.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are another team that could take a look at Stecher, for the sole purpose of adding internal competition for their young defensive core. There aren’t any concerns about their cap issues, and they can fit Stecher in without having to make another move, and they have plenty of assets to make a trade.

Stecher would be in a similar situation with the Blackhawks as he is with the Oilers, which may not interest him, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they at least did their due diligence, and with the Oilers claiming they want to find him a soft landing, they may do him a favour and send him somewhere where he will play every night. However, he may be open to joining them, as he will still likely play more games than he will with the Oilers over the course of the season.

The Blackhawks have come out of the gates strong and seem poised to have a decent season, but considering they will likely be outside of the playoffs, having a guy like Stecher to keep morale high wouldn’t be the worst option.

There is no indication that any of these teams has an interest in Stecher. The only thing that has been stated is that there are teams around the league who would be interested in him, should he be made available, and according to Elliotte Friedman, he is. Time will tell what the Oilers end up doing with him, or if they trade him at all, but any of these three teams being his next landing spot wouldn’t surprise me.

