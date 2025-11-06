Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Canadiens with an Evolving Roster

On Thursday, Nov. 6, the New Jersey Devils are preparing to host the Montreal Canadiens for their first matchup of the season. The Devils are heading home after a four-game road trip that was less than successful for them. New Jersey lost three of the four games, with their last game ending in a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. The Devils are searching for their next win. They haven’t played since Sunday, so they will be well rested for whatever Montreal sends their way.

The Canadiens are also searching for their next win. They just lost at home to the Philadelphia Flyers in a shootout on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The Canadiens have this one game on the road before heading back to the Bell Centre. For one of them, they will end up back in the win column.

Devils Storylines

Yesterday, the Devils announced a roster transaction with their American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Utica Comets. New Jersey sent Seamus Casey back to Utica and recalled Colton White. Casey joined the Devils for their road trip, but only played in two games, recording a minus-3. White has been in the NHL since the 2018-19 season but has not played since 2022-23. He has been with the Devils before, from 2018 to 2022. Now, he is back with the team and looking to make a difference on the blue line.

Per Amanda Stein, there is a chance Connor Brown could return to the lineup against Montreal. He has been out with an undisclosed day-to-day injury since Oct. 31, with his last game being against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 30. Brown will be a game-time decision against the Canadiens, but the fact that he is feeling well enough to play is a good sign of his return sooner rather than later.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (John Jones-Imagn Images)

The player to watch in this game is Jack Hughes. He was the only player to score a goal against the Ducks on Sunday and continues to hold the number one spot on the point leaderboard for the team. Let’s see if he can increase his total tonight.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 9-4-0

Top Scorers:

Jack Hughes – 10 goals (G), 6 assists (A), 16 points (P) Dawson Mercer – 8 G, 6 A, 14 P Jesper Bratt – 4 G, 9 A, 13 P Nico Hischier – 3 G, 8 A, 11 P Timo Meier – 3 G, 7 A, 10 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 5-2-0, 2.48 goals-against average (GAA), .904 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 3-2-0, 4.17 GAA, .875 SV% Nico Daws – 1-1-0. 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

Montreal Canadiens

Season Record: 9-3-1

Top Scorers:

Nick Suzuki – 3 G, 16 A, 19 P Cole Caufield – 10 G, 6 A, 16 P Lane Hutson – 1 G, 12 A, 13 P Ivan Demidov – 4 G, 8 A, 12 P Alex Newhook – 5 G, 4 A, 9 P

Goalie Stats:

Sam Montembeault – 3-3-1, 3.67 GAA, .855 SV% Jakub Dobes – 6-0-0, 1.97 GAA, .930 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Stefan Noesen — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Arseni Gritsyuk

Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Colton White

Injured: Brett Pesce, Cody Glass, Marc McLaughlin, Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Johnathan Kovacevic

Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Zack Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Joseph Veleno

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo, Gannon Laroque

Injured: Patrik Laine, Kaiden Guhle

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils will continue their homestand, where they will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Nov. 8.