Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Blues – 11/8/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (6-3-4) at BLUES (5-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KHN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Berkly Catton — Chandler Stephenson — Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Eeli Tolvanen

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Matt Murray

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman

Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Daccord, a goalie, did not make the two-game road trip and is day to day, Kraken coach Lane Lambert said.

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko — Dalibor Dvorsky — Oskar Sundqvist

Nathan Walker — Nick Bjugstad — Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Status report

Kyrou returns after being a healthy scratch for a 3-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. … Sundqvist, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. … Hofer will start consecutive games for the first time this season.

