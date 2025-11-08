Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Blues – 11/8/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (6-3-4) at BLUES (5-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KHN, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Berkly Catton — Chandler Stephenson — Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Eeli Tolvanen
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Matt Murray
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman
Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
Daccord, a goalie, did not make the two-game road trip and is day to day, Kraken coach Lane Lambert said.
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko — Dalibor Dvorsky — Oskar Sundqvist
Nathan Walker — Nick Bjugstad — Mathieu Joseph
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux
Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)
Status report
Kyrou returns after being a healthy scratch for a 3-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. … Sundqvist, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. … Hofer will start consecutive games for the first time this season.
