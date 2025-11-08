Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Canadiens – 11/8/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (9-5-0) at CANADIENS (9-3-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Cooley and Hayton will switch lines. … Vejmelka will start the first of back-to-back games; Vanecek will likely start at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher
Josh Anderson –Jake Evans — Joe Veleno
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the seventh straight game. … Matheson was not on the ice for the morning skate but is expected to play.
