Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Canadiens – 11/8/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (9-5-0) at CANADIENS (9-3-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone

Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Cooley and Hayton will switch lines. … Vejmelka will start the first of back-to-back games; Vanecek will likely start at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Zach Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher

Josh Anderson –Jake Evans — Joe Veleno

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the seventh straight game. … Matheson was not on the ice for the morning skate but is expected to play.

