Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Hurricanes – 11/8/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (5-5-4) at HURRICANES (9-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Isak Rosen — Noah Ostlund – Tage Thompson

Jordan Greenway — Tyson Kozak — Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn

Owen Power – Conor Timmins

Bowen Byram — Michael Kesselring

Mattias Samuelsson – Jacob Bryson

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Colten Ellis, Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones

Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (illness), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate. They will be without captain Rasmus Dahlin; the defenseman has taken a leave of absence and returned to Sweden due to a personal matter. Jones, a defenseman, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League. … If Bryson plays, it would be his first game since sustaining a concussion on Oct. 18 against the Florida Panthers.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Taylor Hall

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson

Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly — Charles-Alexis Legault

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Brandon Bussi, Gavin Bayreuther

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)

Status report

Chatfield, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is out indefinitely. Bayreuther, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the AHL. … Carrier (lower body) and Robinson (upper body), are expected to return after each missed six games. … Gostisbehere, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but will miss his fifth straight game.

