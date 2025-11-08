Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Rangers – 11/8/25

The New York Islanders take on the New York Ranges at the Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (6-6-2) at RANGERS (7-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin — Calum Ritchie — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaeffer — Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Friday. The Islanders lost 5-2 at home to the Minnesota Wild; the Rangers won 4-1 at the Detroit Red Wings.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Taylor Raddysh

Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Jonny Brodzinski

Juuso Parssinen — Sam Carrick — Jaroslav ChmelarVladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Adam Edstrom, Connor Mackey

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Trocheck, a center, has been practicing with the Rangers and is nearing a return; he has missed 13 games since sustaining an injury against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 9. Trocheck is on long-term injured reserve but is eligible to come off having already missed at least 10 games and 24 days.

