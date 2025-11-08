Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Rangers – 11/8/25

The New York Islanders take on the New York Ranges at the Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (6-6-2) at RANGERS (7-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin — Calum Ritchie — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaeffer — Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Friday. The Islanders lost 5-2 at home to the Minnesota Wild; the Rangers won 4-1 at the Detroit Red Wings.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Taylor Raddysh
Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Jonny Brodzinski
Juuso Parssinen — Sam Carrick — Jaroslav ChmelarVladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Adam Edstrom, Connor Mackey
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
Trocheck, a center, has been practicing with the Rangers and is nearing a return; he has missed 13 games since sustaining an injury against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 9. Trocheck is on long-term injured reserve but is eligible to come off having already missed at least 10 games and 24 days.
