Comparing the 2024-25 Maple Leafs to Last Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are now 10 games into the 2024-25 regular season and much like the previous seasons, it’s been a mixed bag of results. With some new faces on the roster and a new coaching staff leading the way, it’s clear to see that it’s still a transitional period for this team as they’re 5-4-1.

The Maple Leafs were off to a great start in their first six games going 4-2-0, but have followed that up with three straight losses, two of which were unimpressive to say the least and an overtime loss to the Boston Bruins battling back after losing the lead. Poor reads have been a result of that and the power play continues to be abysmal.

Overall, there have been signs of progress in regards to having a new mindset and mentality. While it may not seem like it, this is a different team from the previous season. If it’s any indication, October is always a rough go, but they do manage to turn things around at this time. Here’s a look at how the Maple Leafs have fared from last season compared to the start of this one.

Defensive Improvements Showing

The biggest thing that was evident in the Maple Leafs’ games last season was their lack of defensive game and ability to defend the front of the net. It really was a concern and it was for most of last season heading into the postseason.

The Maple Leafs’ defensive numbers are slightly under from where they were last year in terms of goals against and shots against. Though let’s not forget that they had three ugly losses to the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues where they allowed 11 goals in two games and were outplayed. Before that game, they actually looked like a completely different team with their coverage and limitation of shots and chances.

Here’s a breakdown of those results from last season to this one.

Category 2023-24 2024-25 GA/GP 3.00 (12th) 3.20 (17th) SA/ GP 30.3 (16th) 29.2 (19th) PK 75.8% (20th) 80.5% (13th) GF% (5v5) 45.71 (24th) 59.52 (6th) HDCA (5v5) 105 (31st) 74 (14th) HDGA (5v5) 13 (28th) 7 (7th)

Their overall structure is much better as they’re defending rushes better and not letting attackers get to the middle as easy. They’ve limited their high dangers chances (a decrease of 31) and goals against (six less) from the previous season. That is much in part to new additions like Chris Tanev getting into the lane and Anthony Stolarz making the stops that the team needs him to make.

If there’s another positive to look at, it’s the penalty kill as they’re a top 15 team in the league when down a man. That really wasn’t the case last season as that was a major weakness. The Maple Leafs are doing a better job at being aggressive and smothering and forcing attackers to make a play that doesn’t fall into their game plan. It’s thanks to Lane Lambert’s new system as they’ve done a great job of executing. TSN’s Frank Corrado did a great job to explain the change in their system and formation.

While there have been breakdowns as of late, the promise is there for the Maple Leafs to be a consistent team defensively. The attention to detail is much better compared to last season and their play in the first month against some tough opponents proved it.

Power Play Struggles

While the penalty kill has quickly become a strength after being a weakness, the same can’t be said for the Maple Leafs’ power play. The power play has been a very hot topic for some time as it went cold last season and into the playoffs, going 4.8% in their series against the Bruins.

Their struggles and woes have carried over into this season where the Maple Leafs currently have the 29th ranked power play, clicking at 9.4%. This time last season, they were fifth overall with 29.4%. It really is mind boggling how a team with this much talent can continue to remain so cold in an area which should be a strength. Head coach Craig Berube recently stated that he’s confident that it can turn around.

The Maple Leafs are benefiting from more speed on the backend with Oliver Ekman- Larsson, making the drop a more viable option. However, their entries and setups are still questionable. The pass off to John Tavares upon entry is hit or miss, making it better to just do a dump and chase to get behind the defenders. When they do have possession, they don’t apply pressure or get to the middle of the ice to be a threat. Their passing instant quick enough to get opponents out of position and pass up shooting opportunities.

The Maple Leafs have already changed things up in an attempt to try and get things going. It’s definitely possible that they can pop off at any time on the man advantage. The only question is when. They definitely need to find a rhythm as there are plenty of reasons for their constant struggles. Much of which continues to be their execution and setup on the entry.

Scoring Depth Improving

While you need your top players to step up, you also need the rest of the roster to produce. Last season, the core four of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Tavares had 22 goals after the first 10 games. From the forwards outside of them, they only had six.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

This season Matthews, Nylander, Marner and Tavares combine for 16 goals. Everyone else has pitched in with 12 goals, which is led by Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann with five and three goals respectively. Even the point production is there. Max Domi has six assists, Knies with six points and McMann has four early on. Many wondered what the secondary production would be like and it’s off to a great start.

There have been moments where the depth scoring has been better than the top players. Most notably, the play of Knies as he’s becoming a fixture on that top line with his power forward game and ability to be a threat in front of the net. He provides an excellent supporting role to Matthews and Marner and he continues to elevate his play every game.

While only 10 games have been played, the Maple Leafs have shown some improvements in regard to certain aspects of their game compared to the previous season. There is a new identity where they play a more in your face style along with a commitment to defense. Their power play continues to be an area of weakness but they manage to strive to be a more complete team.

If history has shown, October is a struggle, but November is where they find their game. Could the same thing happen this season?

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and NHL.