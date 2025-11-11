Utah Mammoth Continue to Show Growth Despite Emerging Goaltending Concerns

The Utah Mammoth started the season roaring hot, winning eight of their first 10 games. But to close out the first 30 days of 2025-26, the Mammoth cooled off in a big way, losing four of five games by multiple goals.

Following Utah’s seven-game win streak, some believed they were getting closer to Stanley Cup contention. However, fans have grown used to these hot and cold stretches after watching the rollercoaster ride they went on last season. With mixed results so far, here’s a look at what was driving their early success and what has caused them to struggle in the second half.

Mammoth’s Defensive Structure Has Continued to Improve

Before the team moved to Utah two seasons ago, the Arizona Coyotes were one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL, allowing the fifth-most expected goals per game in 2023-24, the eighth most actual goals per game, and were a bottom-10 team in shots, scoring chances, and high-danger chances allowed.

Last season, the Mammoth significantly improved defensively despite working with an injury-riddled blue line for most of the campaign. They finished in the middle of the pack in goals and expected goals against. Toward the end of the season, they showed even more improvement, finishing inside the top 10 in expected goals allowed through the final 25 games.

This season, the Mammoth picked up where they left off. Through the first month, they’ve allowed the fewest shot attempts, the fewest unblocked shot attempts, the fewest shots on goal, the sixth-fewest scoring chances, and are in the top 10 in high-danger shots allowed.

Mammoth Let Down by Goaltending

While the Mammoth’s chance suppression has been better this season, their goals against numbers haven’t improved. Last season, Utah allowed 2.97 goals per game. Over the past month, they have allowed 3.05 per game. With improved defense, that number should be going the other way. However, their goaltending tandem has combined for the fourth-worst save percentage and the third-worst low-danger save percentage in the league.

Karel Vejmelka and backup Vitek Vanecek were the biggest concerns entering the season. Vejmelka is being overworked again, and while he has not been good, he has been the bigger issue of the two, looking like a completely different goalie compared to last season, which earned him a five-year contract extension worth $23.75 million.

At this time last season, Vejmelka was on fire, having a .917 save percentage with plus-6.17 goals saved above expected through 12 starts. He regressed a little as the campaign went on, finishing with a .903 save percentage, after playing a career high 58 games.

Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka looks to make a glove save against the Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Through 12 starts this season, Vejmelka has a .881 save percentage and a negative-4.30 goals saved above expected. If this were only indicative of the last month, there wouldn’t be much reason to be concerned. However, in three of four seasons, he has finished with a sub-.900 save percentage and a negative goals saved above expected.

While the Mammoth allow among the fewest shots in the NHL, their goalies save percentage will inherently be lower. However, they still need more from their goaltenders for consistent results.

Special Teams Chances Significantly Improved

On Nov. 22 last year, I noted, “Utah is taking way too many penalties. They are averaging 5:59 minutes on the penalty kill per game, the most in the NHL. Not only are they taking too many penalties, but they are also not making up for it by drawing penalties. Utah is averaging 1:14 more minutes on the penalty kill per game than they are on the power play.”

Almost a year later, the Mammoth have completely flipped those numbers, only averaging 4:51 minutes spent killing penalties per game and spending 5:22 per game on the power play. Last season, the team averaged the second-most time-killing penalties per game, and their lack of discipline often killed their chances to win games. Now, averaging the ninth-least time on the penalty kill, the Mammoth are putting themselves in a much better position to win games.

Unfortunately, they have not seen the benefits, with their power play having the eighth-worst conversion rate through the first month of 2025-26. This is not as much of a concern, though, as their power play started slowly last season but finished as a top-10 unit in the league.

Right now, the Mammoth are averaging the 10th-most high-danger shots and the 17th most expected goals per 60 on the power play, but only rank 26th in goals per 60 minutes with the man advantage. This unit hasn’t been elite, as it was at times last season. However, the numbers suggest they have been slightly better than the results, so expect them to score a few more goals on the power play.

What’s Next For the Mammoth?

The Mammoth’s schedule hasn’t been favorable over the past couple of weeks, and they’ve started to struggle. They have played eight of their last nine on the road, split between two four-game road trips. The first finished in Western Canada before they returned to Salt Lake City for one game before packing up again and heading to Eastern Canada.

Over the next month, their travel is much more favorable, with six of their next eight games on home ice. This should let the Mammoth settle back down after losing five of their last six before they head back out on the road at the end of November.