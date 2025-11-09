Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Stars – 11/9/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (7-3-4) at STARS (8-4-3)

7 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, SNP

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Berkly Catton — Chandler Stephenson — Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Eeli Tolvanen

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Matt Murray

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman

Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Daccord, a goalie, did not travel with the Kraken for their 4-3 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues and is being evaluated.

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Colin Blackwell

Adam Erne — Radek Faksa — Mavrik Bourque

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

The Stars won 5-4 at the Nashville Predators.

