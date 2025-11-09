Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Stars – 11/9/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (7-3-4) at STARS (8-4-3)
7 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, SNP
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Berkly Catton — Chandler Stephenson — Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Eeli Tolvanen
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak
Matt Murray
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman
Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Daccord, a goalie, did not travel with the Kraken for their 4-3 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues and is being evaluated.
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Colin Blackwell
Adam Erne — Radek Faksa — Mavrik Bourque
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
The Stars won 5-4 at the Nashville Predators.
