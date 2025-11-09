Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs – 11/9/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (10-4-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Taylor Hall
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson

Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly — Charles-Alexis Legault

Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brandon Bussi, Gavin Bayreuther

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday; the Maple Leafs lost 5-3 to the Boston Bruins, and the Hurricanes won 6-3 against the Buffalo Sabres. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday that Chatfield, a defenseman, is out indefinitely.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli
Steven Lorentz — Max Domi — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body)

Status report

Stolarz was pulled by Toronto coach Craig Berube after allowing four goals on 19 shots, and Hildeby made 19 saves in relief. … Laughton, a forward, is out after he was injured on a hit from Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

