Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs – 11/9/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (10-4-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Taylor Hall
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson
Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly — Charles-Alexis Legault
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Brandon Bussi, Gavin Bayreuther
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday; the Maple Leafs lost 5-3 to the Boston Bruins, and the Hurricanes won 6-3 against the Buffalo Sabres. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday that Chatfield, a defenseman, is out indefinitely.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli
Steven Lorentz — Max Domi — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body)
Status report
Stolarz was pulled by Toronto coach Craig Berube after allowing four goals on 19 shots, and Hildeby made 19 saves in relief. … Laughton, a forward, is out after he was injured on a hit from Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov.
