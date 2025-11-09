Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs – 11/9/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Taylor Hall

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson

Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly — Charles-Alexis Legault

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brandon Bussi, Gavin Bayreuther

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday; the Maple Leafs lost 5-3 to the Boston Bruins, and the Hurricanes won 6-3 against the Buffalo Sabres. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday that Chatfield, a defenseman, is out indefinitely.

Latest for THW:

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli

Steven Lorentz — Max Domi — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body)

Status report

Stolarz was pulled by Toronto coach Craig Berube after allowing four goals on 19 shots, and Hildeby made 19 saves in relief. … Laughton, a forward, is out after he was injured on a hit from Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

Latest for THW: