Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Senators – 11/9/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (9-6-0) at SENATORS (7-5-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Olli Maatta
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. The Mammoth lost 6-2 at the Montreal Canadiens; the Senators won 3-2 in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers. Vanecek could start for Utah after Vejmelka allowed six goals on 23 shots.
Senators projected lineup
Ridly Greig — Tim Stutzle — David Perron
Fabian Zetterlund — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Olle Lycksell — Lars Eller — Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Merilainen could start after Ullmark made 20 saves.
