Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Senators – 11/9/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (9-6-0) at SENATORS (7-5-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone

Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Olli Maatta

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. The Mammoth lost 6-2 at the Montreal Canadiens; the Senators won 3-2 in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers. Vanecek could start for Utah after Vejmelka allowed six goals on 23 shots.

Senators projected lineup

Ridly Greig — Tim Stutzle — David Perron

Fabian Zetterlund — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Olle Lycksell — Lars Eller — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Merilainen could start after Ullmark made 20 saves.

