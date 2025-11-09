Blues’ Standouts of the Week

Another week is in the books around the NHL. The St. Louis Blues went 2-1-1 for the week. The week saw them end a seven-game losing streak as well as earn their first shutout of the season. On the other hand, the week also saw them embarrassed in the Nation’s Capital, as well as a blown call costing them two points on Saturday night. Alas, that is how hockey is sometimes. As we reflect on the past week, who were the Blues’ standout players?

Standout #3 – Jordan Kyrou

It was an eventful week for Jordan Kyrou. He was benched for Thursday’s game as head coach Jim Montgomery sought to make a statement to the struggling team. The Ontario native had not recorded a point in five straight games. To help the Blues get back on track, Montgomery made a difficult decision.

“There were several people who we weren’t happy with the effort last night. It didn’t matter the role, there was a lot of guys that didn’t play up to their role or responsibilities on the team. And the players we ended up going with we thought gave us the best opportunity to win tonight.”

What puts Kyrou on this standout list is how he responded to the benching. The former All-Star acknowledged he needed to play better. He then walked the walk by scoring a goal in his first game back in the lineup on Saturday. Furthermore, he led the team with four shots on goal. Kyrou showcased his maturity and dedication to the team during this situation.

Standout #2 – Dalibor Dvorsky

Dalibor Dvorsky made this list last week, stating that it would not be much longer until he was celebrating his first NHL game. It would indeed not be much longer, as the 2023 first-round pick scored his first NHL goal on Tuesday, helping to spark a Blues comeback win. He added another power-play goal on Saturday.

Dvorsky has provided a spark that the Blues have been needing. He continues to earn the trust of his head coach. This was evident on Wednesday, when Dvorsky finished second on the team in ice time with 16:48.

Standout #1 – Joel Hofer

Joel Hofer’s struggles this season have been the headliner in the Blues’ rough beginning. However, things may be turning around for the 25-year-old goaltender.

Hofer’s first action this week came on Wednesday in relief of Jordan Binnington, who had allowed four goals on 11 shots against the Washington Capitals. In relief, Hofer stopped 15 of 17 Washington shots in over 30 minutes of ice time. While that point lost the game, it was a welcome performance for the struggling goaltender.

Hofer got the start the next night against the Buffalo Sabres. Building off his performance on Wednesday, Hofer stopped all 28 Buffalo shots for his (and the team’s) first shutout of the season. Hofer had another good performance on Saturday night. In fact, he would have earned the win with only two goals allowed, but a controversial game-tying goal was allowed in the final seconds of regulation, despite Hofer being interfered with as the shot was in the net.

Even with the frustrations of Saturday, this past week was a significant step in the right direction. The duo of Hofer and Binnington has led the Blues in each of the last two seasons. For the Blues to succeed this season, they will need both to perform at their best once again. This past week gives hope that Hofer is turning the corner and will soon be playing to his usual level.

The Week Ahead

