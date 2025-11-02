Blues’ Standouts of the Week

After another loss on Saturday night, the St. Louis Blues have lost seven games in a row. They sit near the bottom of the league standings. Little has gone right. For a team hoping to speed up its retooling and build on last season’s success, this start to the campaign has been the very last thing they wanted.

Related: Bruins’ 3 Standout Performers From the Week

However, there have been some bright spots in the slump. Some players have certainly been doing their part this past week to help the Blues get back in the win column.

Standout Blue #3 – Dalibor Dvorsky

Dalibor Dvorsky only played in two games last week, but he was a positive force on the ice. Filling in for an injured Robert Thomas, Dvorsky has averaged just under 16 minutes of ice time in his two games. He is also earning the trust of head coach Jim Montgomery.

Dvorsky was placed on the power play during Thursday’s game. Furthermore, he was also on the ice in the final minute of Saturday’s game as the Blues were looking for the tying goal.

Dalibor Dvorsky, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Dvorsky has yet to score, but he is earning his time on the ice. It will not be much longer before the forward is celebrating his first NHL goal.

Standout Blue #2 – Dylan Holloway

Dylan Holloway has had a slow start to the season. In 12 games, he has just two goals and four assists. At first glance, this is a disappointing start, especially coming off a season where Holloway would have scored 30 goals had it not been for a late-season injury.

However, last week shows Holloway may be starting to heat up. In four games, Holloway scored a goal and added two assists. In Saturday’s game alone, Holloway recorded six shots on goal, good for second on the team. In four games, he doubled his production from his first eight games. With Thomas and Jake Neighbours injured, Holloway is one of the players the Blues need to step up. If he is indeed heating up, that will be huge for the struggling Blues.

Standout Blue #1 – Nick Bjugstad

When the Blues signed Nick Bjugstad over the summer, they opted for the cheaper option rather than re-signing Radek Faksa. Thus, no one really expected the bottom-six forward to be such a force in the offensive zone.

Yet, that is what the Blues got this past week. Bjugstad scored two goals and added an assist for the Blues. Saturday’s game was his best of the season so far. In addition to scoring a goal to bring the Blues within one in the third period, he also recorded seven shots on goal. He had 14:16 of ice time, the most he played last week. Bjugstad was everywhere in the box score this past week.

Roses Among the Thorns

A seven-game losing streak leaves little to be positive about. However, there is some value in pointing out these roses among the thorns. In these three standout players, we see a core member of the team starting to heat, a future core member showcasing their abilities and earning trust from the coach, and a depth player stepping up during a time when the Blues need someone to. These are the things the Blues needed to see to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

Does this mean the tide is turning? Are the Blues about to get back on track and be the team many thought they would be? It’s hard to tell. Three standout players are not enough to carry the weight of a 20-man roster each game. The Blues are going to need more than just these three to perform. However, this may be the start the team needs. Of course, the best way to get answers is to see what happens the next time the Blues step onto the ice for a game.