NHL Morning Recap – November 10, 2025

by

Welcome to the NHL Morning Recap. 

Today, we will be looking the eight NHL games that were played on Nov. 9, 2025. That includes a back-to-back matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes. As well as Leo Carlsson and the red-hot Anaheim Ducks face off against Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

BLACKHAWKS 5 at RED WINGS 1

Chicago Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P1 0:59 – Connor Bedard (9) from Artyom Levshunov (8), Teuvo Teravainen (8)
P2 3:22 – Teuvo Teravainen (3) from Andre Burakovsky (7), Tyler Bertuzzi (5)
P3 5:09 – Tyler Bertuzzi (9) from Bedard (15), Levshunov (9)
P3 16:37 – Andre Burakovsky (7) from Bedard (16), Louis Crevier (4)
P3 19:44 – Oliver Moore (1) from Ryan Donato (5), Matt Grzelcyk (4)

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:

P1 4:19 – Dylan Larkin (9) from Lucas Raymond (9), Simon Edvinsson (3)

KINGS 3 at PENGUINS 2

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P1 14:58 – Anze Kopitar (2) from Kevin Fiala (5), Corey Perry (4)
P3 4:49 – Perry (7) from Cody Ceci (3), Trevor Moore (2)
P3 11:52 – Fiala (7) from Drew Doughty (4), Alex Laferriere (4)

Pittsburgh Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 8:48 – Tommy Novak (2) from Evgeni Malkin (18), Parker Wotherspoon (5)
P2 7:48 – Anthony Mantha (8) from Kris Letang (7), Ville Koivunen (2)

HURRICANES 5 at MAPLE LEAFS 4

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 8:34 – Sebastian Aho (6) from Nikolaj Ehlers (6), K’Andre Miller (5)
P1 14:31 – Seth Jarvis (10) from Andrei Svechnikov (3), Alexander Nikishin (6)
P2 16:51 – Sean Walker (4) from William Carrier (3)
P3 3:20 – Taylor Hall (3) from Jackson Blake (7), Logan Stankoven (4)
P3 12:13 – Logan Stankoven (5) from Miller (6), Ehlers (7)

Toronto Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 5:00 – William Nylander (7) from Matthew Knies (14), Morgan Rielly (11)
P1 15:31 – John Tavares (9) from Bobby McMann (3), Nicholas Robertson (5)
P1 19:01 – Nylander (8) from Tavares (12), Auston Matthews (5)
P2 11:03 – Auston Matthews (9) from Jake McCabe (7), Knies (15)

KRAKEN 1 at STARS 2

Seattle Kraken Goal Summary:

P1 3:15 – Jaden Schwartz (5) from Adam Larsson (3), Vince Dunn (7)

Dallas Stars Goal Summary:

P1 4:24 – Wyatt Johnston (10) from Jason Robertson (11), Miro Heiskanen (10)
P1 19:26 – Tyler Seguin (5) from Roope Hintz (8), Heiskanen (11)

MAMMOTH 2 at SENATORS 4

Utah Mammoth Goal Summary:

P1 17:33 – Clayton Keller (6) from Mikhail Sergachev (9), Vitek Vanecek (1)
P2 18:56 – Nick Schmaltz (9) from Logan Cooley (5), Nick DeSimone (1)

Ottawa Senators Goal Summary:

P1 13:59 – Ridly Greig (2) from Dylan Cozens (5)
P2 7:13 – Jordan Spence (1) from David Perron (7)
P3 3:46 – Michael Amadio (6) from Thomas Chabot (8), Spence (6)
P2 15:52 – Nick Cousins (3) from Cozens (6), Greig (5)

FLAMES 0 at WILD 2

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P2 13:47 – Matt Boldy (8) from Marcus Johansson (9), Joel Eriksson Ek (8)
P3 19:10 – Kirill Kaprizov (10) from Eriksson Ek (9), Boldy (9)

AVALANCHE 5 at CANUCKS 4 – OT

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 6:41 – Nathan MacKinnon (13) from Valeri Nichushkin (5), Cale Makar (15)
P1 8:10 – MacKinnon (14) from Victor Olofsson (9), Nichushkin (6)
P3 0:28 – Artturi Lehkonen (5) from Brent Burns (7), MacKinnon (13)
P3 9:47 – Lehkonen (6) from Martin Necas (10), MacKinnon (14)
OT 1:08 – Gavin Brindley (3) from Makar (16), MacKinnon (15)

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 11:47 – Linus Karlsson (1) from Filip Hronek (9), Evander Kane (6)
P2 1:44 – Kiefer Sherwood (10) unassisted
P3 7:26 – Drew O’Connor (4) unassisted
P3 16:59 – Jake DeBrusk (5) from Brock Boeser (4), Quinn Hughes (9)

JETS 1 at DUCKS 4

Winnipeg Jets Goal Summary:

P2 4:22 – Kyle Connor (9) from Josh Morrissey (11), Mark Scheifele (12)

Anaheim Ducks Goal Summary:

P1 7:18 – Beckett Sennecke (5) from Cutter Gauthier (8), Drew Helleson (6)
P1 19:03 – Leo Carlsson (9) from Troy Terry (14), Chris Kreider (2)
P2 11:48 – Sennecke (6) from Gauthier (9), Mason McTavish (8)
P3 2:47 – Carlsson (10) from Kreider (3), Jackson LaCombe (6)

