K’Andre Miller & Nikolaj Ehlers Showing Why the Hurricanes Targeted Them in the Offseason

After signing both K’Andre Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers, it seemed that the Carolina Hurricanes addressed what they needed to heading into the 2025-26 season. They wanted to get younger and faster on the blue line and have a top-six scoring winger. After 15 games, the additions have worked out.

Early Season Contributions

After missing a few games due to an injury, Miller returned for the Minnesota Wild game on Thursday, Nov. 6, and has played like he never missed ice time. Over the last three games, he has tallied four assists, eight shots, and blocked three shots. He was also a plus-1 over the three games between the Wild, Buffalo Sabres, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Miller tallied two assists against the Maple Leafs for his third multi-point night of the season, and the first since Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Kings (two assists).

So far this season, Miller is tied for fourth on the team in assists (six) and tied for sixth in points (eight) while playing only nine of the team’s 15 games. Despite seeing injuries to Jalen Chatfield (upper-body) and Charles Alexis Legault (hand), it’s good to have “Key” back on the blue line. Miller is a top-four defenseman for defense coach Tim Gleason, along with being a power-play quarterback. He has earned his eight-year, $7.5 million average annual value (AAV) deal so far and looks to only get better.

Regarding Ehlers, after a slow start to the season where he did not tally a point in the first five games, he has been on a tear. In the 10 games since Oct. 20, he has tallied two goals and nine points. It took him until game 12 to score his first goal, but since then, he has two goals and five assists in the last four games and is on a four-game point streak.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman K’Andre Miller (19) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) right wing Jackson Blake (53) defenseman Sean Walker (26) and center Logan Stankoven (22) against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Lenovo Center. (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Ehlers has surged to fourth on the Hurricanes in points (nine) and tied for second in assists (seven). While it took a while to get the points running, “Fly” has proven why he was one of the main pieces the Hurricanes went after in the offseason. After signing him to his six-year, $8.5 million AAV deal, he’s shown why he deserved to be paid for his production, on and off the scoresheet.

Over the last 10 games, he has tallied a power-play goal and two game-winning goals (versus the New York Rangers and Wild). His speed has been a huge factor. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour stated after the Maple Leafs game: “Speed and then, it’s hard to kind of talk about, but it’s kind of that poise. Offensive poise. You watch him when he gets the puck, he can create something out of nothing and that’s something we needed a little more of and I think that clearly is what he can bring.”

It’s been great to see Ehlers and Miller come into their own as of late for the team that’s now 11-4-0 and riding a four-game winning streak. Despite Miller missing a few games and Ehlers’ slow start, they have turned it on recently, and it feels like both guys are taking the Hurricanes to the next level.

While there is much of the season still to go, there’s a sense that the fans should expect huge contributions from both players for the next six seasons. The Hurricanes hope Ehlers and Miller continue to be the players they brought into the fold to help them secure their second-ever Stanley Cup.