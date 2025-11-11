5 CHL Players Who Are Taking Over the NCAA

When the puck dropped on the 2025-26 season, everyone was clamouring to see how Gavin McKenna would adapt to the NCAA. The 17-year-old phenom didn’t disappoint, putting up two assists in his first game and scoring his first goal for Penn State the game after. After 10 games, he currently sits with 13 points, the second-highest total among all players under 19 years old.

However, McKenna’s ability to transition was never in doubt, according to Ontario Hockey League (OHL) commissioner Bryan Crawford. “Gavin McKenna is going to be successful no matter where he goes,” he said. “Now, the next question is really that next grouping of guys, and how does that work out for them? I think you need to see some test cases, so to speak, over the coming seasons to see if (college) is the best way to go.”

The NCAA was never going to be for everyone, but for some players, it was a perfect fit. Several former Canadian Hockey League (CHL) stars have emerged as top-tier performers for their programs. With most teams about 10 games into the season, here are five former CHLers who have taken the NCAA by storm.

Porter Martone, Michigan State University

Porter Martone’s draft year couldn’t have gone much better. He was an early favourite to go first overall after scoring at an average of nearly two points per game and was a surprise underage selection for Team Canada at the U20 World Junior Championship, as well as Canada’s World Championship roster in the spring. His mix of size, physicality, and skill made him one of the best power forwards in the OHL and an easy selection for the Philadelphia Flyers at sixth overall.

After the draft, Martone surprised many by declaring his intention to play NCAA hockey with Michigan State. However, there were signs that it could be a perfect fit for the blossoming star following the departure of Isaac Howard. Any doubt about his ability to play NCAA hockey was silenced on his first shift in an exhibition game, where he scored the game’s opening goal and added an assist later as the Spartans cruised to a 4-0 victory. Now with eight games under his belt, he leads Michigan State with 11 points and 36 penalty minutes and looks almost unstoppable in all facets of the game.

Porter Martone, Michigan State (Syndication: Lansing State Journal)

Martone was always seen as one of the most NHL-ready prospects from the 2025 Draft, but his skating wasn’t quite where it needed to be. After spending a month in the NCAA, it’s already improved drastically, and now it’s possible he only sticks around with Michigan State for a single season. He’s been that good.

“You can tell just playing at the NCAA level and practicing at that higher pace compared to a junior practice, it’s pushing his skating and the pace of his skating, which is something he needed to improve,” said Flyers’ director of player development Riley Armstrong. “Right after [his first NCAA goal] I was like, ‘Whoa. This is exactly what he needs, just to have that extra step in his game.’” (from “What I’m hearing about Porter Martone, Aleksei Kolosov and other Flyers prospects,” The Athletic – 21/10/2025)

Justin Poirier, University of Maine

Over the past two seasons, Justin Poirier tore up the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), scoring 94 goals and 162 points in just 126 games with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. Yet it took until the fifth round of the 2024 Draft before the Carolina Hurricanes finally took a chance on him. “He was probably a little undervalued, unfortunately, because he’s not very tall, but all he does is score,” said Hurricanes’ Associate General Manager Darren Yorke. “It really doesn’t matter the games that he’s playing against bigger players, didn’t matter. He just scores. It’s an incredible shot. He’s able to find open space, and he does not need much room.”

There may have been some doubts about whether Poirier’s scoring prowess would carry over to the NCAA after he declared his intent to play with the University of Maine in 2025-26. He stands just 5-foot-8, after all, and several smaller players like Lev Katzin and Diego Buttazzoni have struggled playing against bigger, stronger players in university, while bigger players like Martone have had a much smoother transition.

Related: 5 NCAA Freshmen Who Might Want to Return to Junior

But, just like Martone, Poirier immediately silenced any critics with a hat-trick in his first game as a Maine Black Bear, then continued to put up points. After 10 games, he has nine goals and 14 points, making him the only former CHLer to rank in the top 15 in both goals (fifth in the NCAA) and points (tied for 15th). He’s also tied for ninth among players with at least five games played this season with a 1.40 points-per-game average. If he keeps up this pace, he won’t be underrated for much longer.

Kocha Delic, Miami (Ohio) University

Those who watched Kocha Delic play with the Sudbury Wolves knew that the 5-foot-11 play-driver was a special player. From 2021-25, he never finished lower than fifth in team scoring and ended his junior career with 216 points in 214 games. He earned some draft consideration in 2022, but was passed over due to his diminutive 5-foot-11 frame and lack of strength. If he could just improve that, there was a potential top-six player waiting to break out.

Kocha Delic, Sudbury Wolves (Robert Lefebvre /OHL Images)

While his height is what it is, the NCAA offered Delic a chance to improve his strength, conditioning, and defensive game, and the results were immediate. He picked up an assist in his first NCAA game, then scored his first goal the next night. Since then, he’s registered at least one point in every game, and currently leads Miami with 11 points. He also took home the National Conference’s Rookie of the Month for October after he became the first Miami Redhawk in 25 years to start his NCAA career on a seven-game point streak, which helped the program get off to its best start since 2007.

While NHL teams may still have doubts about his size, Delic has proven that someone should have taken a chance on his back in 2022. Now, he’ll have his choice of where he’ll sign his first NHL contract, and at this rate, he’ll have his pick of the litter.

Jack Ivankovic, University of Michigan

Scouts always knew Jack Ivankovic was good. He was hailed as the next great Canadian goalie last season after a dominant performance at the U18 World Junior Championship and a valiant effort as backup at the U20 World Juniors. However, his stats in the OHL with the Steelheads were middling, finishing the season with a .903 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.05 goals-against average (GAA), and his height drew some concern. Still, with his international record, he was guaranteed to be taken early at the 2025 Draft and become an impact goalie at the highest level.

Still, despite his track record, few could have predicted this level of dominance. Ivankovic currently leads all NCAA goalies with 10 wins, and his .911 SV% ranks sixth among goalies with at least 10 games played. He’s a big reason Michigan is ranked second right now and could remain at the top of the NCAA. “Backbone to our team,” said Michigan senior TJ Hughes. “Gives us confidence to play in front of him.” That’s high praise for a freshman who’s becoming not only one of the most exciting goalie prospects, but one of the best goalies outside the NHL.

Teydon Trembecky, Michigan Tech

Although the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) is one of the weaker conferences in the NCAA this season, Michigan Tech has been one of the stronger programs thanks to one of their newest recruits, Teydon Trembecky. While not the biggest name out there, he’s been electric for Michigan Tech, leading the team with six goals and sitting second with 12 points in 10 games. Those totals earned him both the CCHA Rookie of the Month for October and the Rookie of the Week to close out the month.

The #CCHA Rookie of the Month for October is Teydon Trembecky of @mtuhky!



His 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists) were tops in the league among first-year skaters and fifth nationally.#CCHAHockey | #FollowTheHuskies pic.twitter.com/0oRAt0cVns — CCHA (@CCHAHockey) November 4, 2025

It probably helped that Trembecky dealt with big changes throughout his junior career. He joined the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2021-22, but struggled to find a place in their lineup, leading to a trade to the Victoria Royals. Going from the league’s most eastern franchise to the most western was difficult, but he adapted, and soon was a solid middle-six scorer, totalling 20 goals over two seasons.

Then, in 2024-25, Trembecky erupted. In 67 games, he led the Royals with 46 goals and finished second with 88 points, just four behind 2025 first-round pick Cole Reschny. He was fast, tenacious, and had greatly improved his ability to make plays while cycling at top speed. Additionally, his defensive game improved, making him one of the team’s better players in battles against the wall and fighting for the puck in tough areas. He’s an excellent example of a late bloomer who’s just now finding his game, which could make him a top free agent in the coming years.

Honourable Mentions: Daniel Hauser, U. Wisconsin; Jackson Smith, Penn State; Ryder Ritchie, Boston U.; Henry Mews, U. Michigan

CHL or NCAA – Players Can Do Both

For years, young hockey players had to decide whether they wanted to pursue CHL or NCAA hockey. For those who chose the CHL, they could play at a higher level earlier in their careers and would have many more eyes on them as they progressed towards the NHL Draft, but fewer if they weren’t selected before their eligibility expired. To play NCAA, however, young players would have to settle for Junior A hockey until they graduated and could enroll in a big Division 1 university. The NHL Draft was more of an afterthought; free agency offered many players a second chance at pro hockey.

Now that the decision has been removed, many players are seeing massive benefits from being able to play both systems. For some, they can focus more on gaining muscle in state-of-the-art fitness centres, while others who might be considered late bloomers have time to focus on their strengths and weaknesses as needed. The path is still not for everyone, but for those who are ready for it, the NCAA can be a great second step en route to playing in the NHL one day.