Projected Lineups for Kings vs Penguins – 11/9/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (6-5-4) at PENGUINS (9-4-3)
2 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Andrei Kuzmenko — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Jeff Malott
Injured: None
Status report
Foegele is expected to return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.
Penguins projected lineup
Bryan Rust — Sidney Crosby — Ben Kindel
Tommy Novak — Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha
Joona Koppanen — Kevin Hayes — Ville Koivunen
Danton Heinen — Blake Lizotte — Connor Dewar
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton
Sergei Murashov
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report:
Murashov, a 21-year-old rookie, could make his first NHL start after Silovs made 23 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
