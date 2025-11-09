Projected Lineups for Kings vs Penguins – 11/9/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (6-5-4) at PENGUINS (9-4-3)

2 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Andrei Kuzmenko — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Jeff Malott

Injured: None

Status report

Foegele is expected to return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Penguins projected lineup

Bryan Rust — Sidney Crosby — Ben Kindel

Tommy Novak — Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha

Joona Koppanen — Kevin Hayes — Ville Koivunen

Danton Heinen — Blake Lizotte — Connor Dewar

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton

Sergei Murashov

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report:

Murashov, a 21-year-old rookie, could make his first NHL start after Silovs made 23 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

