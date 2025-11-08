Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Devils – 11/8/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (9-4-2) at DEVILS (10-4-0)
12:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SN
Penguins projected lineup
Bryan Rust — Sidney Crosby — Ben Kindel
Tommy Novak — Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha
Kevin Hayes — Ville Koivunen — Philip Tomasino
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Danton Heinen
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton
Arturs Silos
Sergei Murashov
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Joona Koppanen
Injured: Filip Hallander (leg), Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body)
Status report
Hallander will miss a minimum of three months after the forward was diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg. … Hayes practiced on Friday and the forward could make his season debut after missing the first 15 games because of an upper-body injury. … Murashov is expected to make his NHL debut this weekend, but Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse wouldn’t reveal if it would be at New Jersey or against the Los Angeles Kings at home Sunday
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter — Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski — Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Brian Halonen
Injured: Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body); Connor Brown (upper body), Dougie Hamilton (lower body)
Status report
Hamilton is not expected to play after getting injured early in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … White is expected to play his first NHL game since April 13, 2023, as a member of the Anaheim Ducks.
