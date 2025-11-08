Projected Lineups for Senators vs Flyers – 11/8/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (6-5-3) at FLYERS (8-5-1)

1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Dylan Cozens — David Perron

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Christian Dvorak — Trevor Zegras

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning, Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (lower body)

Status report:

Ersson, who was activated from injured reserve Thursday after missing four games because of a lower-body injury, took part in an optional practice Friday and could start Saturday depending on how he feels, coach Rick Tocchet said. … The Flyers sent goalie Aleksei Kolosov to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Foerster, who hasn’t played since Nov. 1 and was placed on injured reserve Monday, skated Friday without pads. The earliest the forward can return is against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. … Grundstrom, a forward was recalled from the AHL on Friday.

