Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Penguins for a Matinee Matchup

On Saturday, Nov. 8, the New Jersey Devils will host the Pittsburgh Penguins for a Saturday matinée matchup. This will be the two teams’ first meeting of the season.

The Devils are just coming off of an overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Nov. 6. This win continued the Devils’ streak of not losing in overtime. On top of this, they also have not dropped a single game at home this season. The Devils are also the first team in the NHL to win ten games in the 2025-26 season.

The Penguins are also coming off a win, beating the Washington Capitals at home 5-3 on Thursday. One of these two teams will end up back in the losing column.

Devils Storylines

At practice on Nov. 7, both Dougie Hamilton and Connor Brown were absent. However, Zack MacEwen returned to practice. He played on a fourth defensive pairing alongside Brian Halonen. MacEwen was injured in his first game of the season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 11. Him participating in practice is a great sign that MacEwen could slot into the lineup soon.

There has not been an update regarding Hamilton’s or Brown’s status. Hamilton was being evaluated today, so there should be more information tomorrow. Hopefully, the two will not be out long.

However, fans can rejoice that one of the injured players has returned. Cody Glass played his first game since Oct. 21 against the Canadiens and made a big impact. In the first two minutes of the game, he scored to put the Devils on the board first.

Cody Glass, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Due to this, Glass is the player to watch in this game. He scored a goal in the Devils’ first game on Oct. 9 and in his last game on Oct. 21. Already, he has come out the gate swinging after coming back from an injury. Let’s see if he can keep increasing his points total against the Penguins.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 10-4-0

Top Scorers:

Jack Hughes – 10 goals (G), 8 assists (A), 18 points (P) Jesper Bratt – 5 G, 10 A, 15 P Dawson Mercer – 8 G, 6 A, 14 P Timo Meier – 4 G, 7 A, 11 P Nico Hischier – 3 G, 8 A, 11 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 5-2-0, 2.48 goals-against average (GAA), .904 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 4-2-0, 3.95 GAA, .872 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

Pittsburgh Penguins

Season Record: 9-4-2

Top Scorers:

Evgeni Malkin – 3 G, 17 A, 20 P Sidney Crosby – 11 G, 8 A, 19 P Bryan Rust – 5 G, 9 A, 14 P Anthony Mantha – 7 G, 5 A, 12 P Justin Brazeau – 6 G, 6 A, 12 P

Goalie Stats:

Arturs Silovs – 4-2-2, 2.70 GAA, .912 SV% Tristan Jarry – 5-2-0, 2.60 GAA, .911 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Stefan Noesen — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Arseni Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter — Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Dennis Cholowski — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Brian Halonen

Injured: Dougie Hamilton, Connor Brown, Marc McLaughlin, Brett Pesce, Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Johnathan Kovacevic

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust — Sidney Crosby — Benjamin Kindel

Thomas Novak — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Mantha

Ville Koivunen — Danton Heinen — Philip Tomasino

Joona Koppanen — Blake Lizotte — Connor Dewar

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Matthew Dumba — Harrison Brunicke

Artur Silovs

Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Ryan Graves

Injured: Filip Hallander, Rickard Rakell, Justin Brazeau, Noel Acciari, Kevin Hayes, Rutger McGroarty, Tanner Howe, Caleb Jones, Jack St. Ivany, Tristan Jarry, Joel Blomqvist

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils will close out their three-game homestand when they host the New York Islanders on Monday, Nov. 10.