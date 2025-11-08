Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Penguins for a Matinee Matchup

On Saturday, Nov. 8, the New Jersey Devils will host the Pittsburgh Penguins for a Saturday matinée matchup. This will be the two teams’ first meeting of the season.
The Devils are just coming off of an overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Nov. 6. This win continued the Devils’ streak of not losing in overtime. On top of this, they also have not dropped a single game at home this season. The Devils are also the first team in the NHL to win ten games in the 2025-26 season.
Related: Inside Dawson Mercer’s Hot Start for the Devils
The Penguins are also coming off a win, beating the Washington Capitals at home 5-3 on Thursday. One of these two teams will end up back in the losing column.
Devils Storylines
At practice on Nov. 7, both Dougie Hamilton and Connor Brown were absent. However, Zack MacEwen returned to practice. He played on a fourth defensive pairing alongside Brian Halonen. MacEwen was injured in his first game of the season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 11. Him participating in practice is a great sign that MacEwen could slot into the lineup soon.
There has not been an update regarding Hamilton’s or Brown’s status. Hamilton was being evaluated today, so there should be more information tomorrow. Hopefully, the two will not be out long.
However, fans can rejoice that one of the injured players has returned. Cody Glass played his first game since Oct. 21 against the Canadiens and made a big impact. In the first two minutes of the game, he scored to put the Devils on the board first.
Due to this, Glass is the player to watch in this game. He scored a goal in the Devils’ first game on Oct. 9 and in his last game on Oct. 21. Already, he has come out the gate swinging after coming back from an injury. Let’s see if he can keep increasing his points total against the Penguins.
Team Stats
New Jersey Devils
Season Record: 10-4-0
Top Scorers:
- Jack Hughes – 10 goals (G), 8 assists (A), 18 points (P)
- Jesper Bratt – 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
- Dawson Mercer – 8 G, 6 A, 14 P
- Timo Meier – 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
- Nico Hischier – 3 G, 8 A, 11 P
Goalie Stats:
- Jake Allen – 5-2-0, 2.48 goals-against average (GAA), .904 save percentage (SV%)
- Jacob Markstrom – 4-2-0, 3.95 GAA, .872 SV%
- Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%
Pittsburgh Penguins
Season Record: 9-4-2
Top Scorers:
- Evgeni Malkin – 3 G, 17 A, 20 P
- Sidney Crosby – 11 G, 8 A, 19 P
- Bryan Rust – 5 G, 9 A, 14 P
- Anthony Mantha – 7 G, 5 A, 12 P
- Justin Brazeau – 6 G, 6 A, 12 P
Goalie Stats:
- Arturs Silovs – 4-2-2, 2.70 GAA, .912 SV%
- Tristan Jarry – 5-2-0, 2.60 GAA, .911 SV%
Projected Lineups
(Subject to change before puck drop)
As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.
New Jersey Devils
Stefan Noesen — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Arseni Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter — Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Dennis Cholowski — Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Brian Halonen
Injured: Dougie Hamilton, Connor Brown, Marc McLaughlin, Brett Pesce, Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Johnathan Kovacevic
Pittsburgh Penguins
Bryan Rust — Sidney Crosby — Benjamin Kindel
Thomas Novak — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Mantha
Ville Koivunen — Danton Heinen — Philip Tomasino
Joona Koppanen — Blake Lizotte — Connor Dewar
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Matthew Dumba — Harrison Brunicke
Artur Silovs
Sergei Murashov
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Ryan Graves
Injured: Filip Hallander, Rickard Rakell, Justin Brazeau, Noel Acciari, Kevin Hayes, Rutger McGroarty, Tanner Howe, Caleb Jones, Jack St. Ivany, Tristan Jarry, Joel Blomqvist
Next Up for the Devils
The Devils will close out their three-game homestand when they host the New York Islanders on Monday, Nov. 10.