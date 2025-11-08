Projected Lineups for Stars vs Predators – 11/8/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (7-4-3) at PREDATORS (5-7-4)
3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, SN
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Colin Blackwell
Adam Erne — Radek Faksa — Mavrik Bourque
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Benn and Duchene practiced Friday but the forwards each remain day to day.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 7, 2025
- Ducks Push Winning Streak to 5 Games with 7-5 Win Over Stars
- Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Stars –11/6/25
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Tyson Jost — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Zachary L’Heureux
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)
Status report:
Wilsby practiced Friday but the defenseman is not expected to play. … Smith, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Shopping Schenn, O’Reilly Remarks, Oilers and Saros
- NHL Morning Recap – November 7, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Predators –11/6/25