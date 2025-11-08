Projected Lineups for Stars vs Predators – 11/8/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (7-4-3) at PREDATORS (5-7-4)

3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, SN

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Colin Blackwell

Adam Erne — Radek Faksa — Mavrik Bourque

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Benn and Duchene practiced Friday but the forwards each remain day to day.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Zachary L’Heureux

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)

Status report:

Wilsby practiced Friday but the defenseman is not expected to play. … Smith, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday.

