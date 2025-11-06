Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Predators –11/6/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (7-5-1) at PREDATORS (5-6-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Christian Dvorak — Trevor Zegras

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning, Jacob Gaucher

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Tyson Foerster (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers had an optional morning skate. … Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said the defense pairs would remain the same from a 5-4 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday but there could be a game-time decision among the forward group.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Zachary L’Heureux

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate.

