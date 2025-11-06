Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Predators –11/6/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (7-5-1) at PREDATORS (5-6-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Christian Dvorak — Trevor Zegras
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning, Jacob Gaucher
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Tyson Foerster (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers had an optional morning skate. … Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said the defense pairs would remain the same from a 5-4 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday but there could be a game-time decision among the forward group.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Tyson Jost — Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Zachary L’Heureux
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate.
