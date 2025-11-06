5 Montreal Victoire Players Set to Take Part in USA-Canada Rivalry Series

The 2025 USA-Canada Rivalry Series is upon us. Both nations have revealed their rosters ahead of the first game, which will begin on Thursday, Nov. 6, in Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Arena. Several players in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) will be playing in the series, including seven players from the Montreal Victoire.

Scamurra the Sole Representative of the U.S.

Of the 30 players on the Team U.S.A. roster, only one of them currently plays for the Victoire. Although she is from the U.S., Hayley Scamurra has made her way through three of the four PWHL teams in Canada. This is now her third team in three seasons with the PWHL; Montreal signed her to a two-year contract as a free agent during the offseason.

While she hasn’t played with Montreal yet, she has a storied career playing with the USA, including five prior Rivalry Series. In 21 Rivalry Series games, she has recorded five points via two goals and three assists. Scamurra will look to make an impact on USA before she begins her third season in the PWHL.

Four Players to Represent Canada

One of the greatest women’s hockey players in the history of the sport, Marie-Philip Poulin, will be participating in her sixth rivalry series. She has participated in every one since 2019. Not only that, but she has participated in 11 IIHF Championships and four Olympic Games. With her storied career of representing Canada, there was no doubt that Poulin would be participating in this year’s rivalry series as well.

Of course, the incredible Laura Stacey will be joining Poulin in representing their home country. Just like Poulin, Stacey has had a long career of representing Team Canada and it will be Stacey’s sixth rivalry series as well. Stacey has also participated in five IIHF Championships and two Olympic Games. While she hasn’t participated in as many as Poulin, she has still proven herself to this team and the Victoire as well. These two forwards will add incredible depth in the Rivalry Series as always.

While Stacey, Poulin, and Scamurra will take care of the offensive side of things, Kati Tabin and Erin Ambrose will hold down the blue line. Tabin is on the younger side of women’s hockey players, so this will be her first Rivalry Series. She has represented Canada in the past, but not since the Fall Festival in 2019. Last season with the Victoire, she played 28 games, recorded eight points and had a plus-3 rating. She proved herself as a defensive asset to Montreal, let’s see how she translates that to the national scale.

Erin Ambrose is in a similar boat as Poulin and Stacey as this will be her sixth Rivalry Series. She has also played in five IIHF Championships and one Olympic Games. She has defended the blue line well for Canada in the past and continues to be rewarded for it.

The 2025 USA-Canada Rivalry Series Is One to Watch

Just like in the past, the 2025 USA-Canada Rivalry Series is shaping up to be a great one. Two days after the first game, the second will take place at KeyBank Arena in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The series will conclude in Canada in December, where the two teams will play in Edmonton on Dec. 10 and Dec. 13. The PWHL will take a week-long break while the rivalry series concludes in Canada.

This series will also help the two nations determine who will represent the USA and Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22.