Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Red Wings – 11/9/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (7-5-3) at RED WINGS (9-6-0)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN, NHLN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Ryan Greene — Colton Dach
Ryan Donato — Oliver Moore — Ilya Mikheyev
Sam Lafferty — Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: None
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Frank Nazar (lower body)
Status report
Neither team will have a morning skate. Nazar left a 4-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Friday in the first period, but Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said the forward could play.
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp — Marco Kasper — Mason Appleton
James van Riemsdyk — Michael Rasmussen — Elmer Soderblom
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: None
Status report
