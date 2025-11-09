Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Red Wings – 11/9/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN, NHLN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Ryan Greene — Colton Dach

Ryan Donato — Oliver Moore — Ilya Mikheyev

Sam Lafferty — Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: None

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Frank Nazar (lower body)

Status report

Neither team will have a morning skate. Nazar left a 4-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Friday in the first period, but Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said the forward could play.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp — Marco Kasper — Mason Appleton

James van Riemsdyk — Michael Rasmussen — Elmer Soderblom

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: None

Status report

