3 Takeaways From the Lightning’s 3-2 Win Over the Capitals

The Tampa Bay Lightning (8-5-2) vanquished the Washington Capitals (7-7-1) 3-2 in their first game back home after a three-game road trip. With wins in seven of their last eight games, the Lightning have soared back into playoff contention in the Atlantic. They also earned revenge for their 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals on Oct. 14.

The win doesn’t look as impressive when looking under the hood. Washington outshot Tampa Bay 30 to 19, and the Capitals dominated in the faceoff circle, winning 56% of draws. However, Andrei Vasilevskiy performed masterfully in net, saving 28 of 30 shots, including several breakaway opportunities.

The game was chippy, starting with Tom Wilson barreling Brandon Hagel into Logan Thompson with 3:11 left in the second period. With Jack Finley and Ryan Leonard each earning roughing penalties, the scrum was just beginning. In the third period, Wilson earned a misconduct with 1:16 left to go, and at the final buzzer, Erik Cernak and Jacob Chychrun fought.

Tampa Bay soared to 8-5-2 and has a four-day break before facing the New York Rangers (7-7-2) at home on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The Capitals, meanwhile, fell to 7-7-1, losing six of their last seven games. They travel to Raleigh to play the Carolina Hurricanes (10-4-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Brandon Hagel Has His Groove Back

Winger Brandon Hagel struggled early in the season, with just one assist in the first seven games. Now, he’s abandoned that stretch completely, and the Tampa Bay Lightning have benefitted mightily from it. He’s notched seven goals and six assists in the past eight games.

Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel of the Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Against Washington, he continued his stellar play, picking up a goal and an assist. His goal ended up winning the game for Tampa Bay, and he could’ve had another point if Nikita Kucherov was onside on an empty-net shot.

Stay hot, Hags 🔥 pic.twitter.com/61zOXD25VD — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 9, 2025

His game-winning goal could be seen as revenge. In the second period, Hagel was strutting towards the net to try to score on Logan Thompson from up close. After he shot it, Tom Wilson checked him, sending him flying into Thompson’s crease. A scrum ensued near the net, and Jack Finley and Ryan Leonard each received roughing penalties.

Regardless of circumstances entering that goal, Hagel still looks like a completely different skater than he was at the beginning of the season. His 13 points in the past eight games are fifth in the NHL in that span, behind just Leo Carlsson, Connor Bedard, Nathan McKinnon, and William Nylander. If he keeps this up, Hagel could be considered one of the superstars of the NHL.

Vasilevskiy Is Back to Peak Form

Andrei Vasilevskiy’s play has drastically improved in the past eight games as well, and the Lightning have benefited mightily from it. In his last six starts, he’s saved 143 of 155 shots, which translates to a .923 save percentage. That is second in the league in that span, behind just Logan Thompson. He had a .900 save percentage or higher in each of his last six starts.

In this game, Tampa Bay needed Vasilevskiy to be peak Vasilevskiy. The Capitals outshot the Lightning 30-19, but the Lightning goaltender was razor sharp in net, stopping 28 of 30 shots. None of the Capitals’ top line (Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier) could get a point off him.

Some Vasy appreciation 🦁 pic.twitter.com/TnUAdeoOs0 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 9, 2025

If this is the Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay gets moving forward, the Lightning could live up to the preseason hype and finish first in the Atlantic.

Charle-Edouard D’Astous Is Another Great Find

This Lightning scouting staff is known for finding hidden gems past the first round of an NHL Draft. That philosophy netted them Nikita Kucherov (2011 second-round pick), Brayden Point (2014 third-round pick) and Yanni Gourde (undrafted free agent in 2014).

It appears the Lightning have found another gem with Charle-Edouard D’Astous. The Rimouski, Quebec native was signed by Tampa Bay out of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), and his game has translated well in the United States.

Against the Capitals, D’Astous had two assists, including on Brandon Hagel’s game-winning goal. As a result, D’Astous was the third star of the game, the second time he was one of the Lightning’s stars.

D’Astous has provided much-needed depth on the defense, which took a hit on Saturday with Ryan McDonagh leaving the ice. However, if McDonagh is to miss time, D’Astous has shown he deserves more minutes on the ice.