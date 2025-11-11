Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Kraken-11/11/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Seattle Kraken square off for the first time this season at Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (7-7-1) at KRAKEN (7-4-4)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN/Prime, KONG
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Boone Jenner — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Yegor Chinakhov — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Isac Lundestrom
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Dysin Mayo
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Miles Wood (illness), Cole Sillinger (illness)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following their 5-4 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. … Sillinger and Wood, each a forward, missed the game because of illnesses. Monahan and Olivier missed the morning skate because of illnesses Monday, but each played in the game. … Jenner moved from the fourth line to fill Wood’s spot on the top line and had a goal and an assist in the game. Lundestrom and Aston-Reese entered the lineup and likely would remain if Sillinger and Wood can’t play. … Provorov played with Werenski on the top defense pair against the Oilers.
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Jordan Eberle
Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Eeli Tolvanen
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Matt Murray
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura
Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
Gaudreau, a forward, wore a noncontact jersey during the morning skate but will miss his 12th straight game.
