Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Kraken-11/11/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Seattle Kraken square off for the first time this season at Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN/Prime, KONG

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Boone Jenner — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Yegor Chinakhov — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Dysin Mayo

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Miles Wood (illness), Cole Sillinger (illness)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following their 5-4 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. … Sillinger and Wood, each a forward, missed the game because of illnesses. Monahan and Olivier missed the morning skate because of illnesses Monday, but each played in the game. … Jenner moved from the fourth line to fill Wood’s spot on the top line and had a goal and an assist in the game. Lundestrom and Aston-Reese entered the lineup and likely would remain if Sillinger and Wood can’t play. … Provorov played with Werenski on the top defense pair against the Oilers.

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Jordan Eberle

Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Eeli Tolvanen

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Matt Murray

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura

Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Gaudreau, a forward, wore a noncontact jersey during the morning skate but will miss his 12th straight game.

