NHL Rumors: Oilers Lose Forward, Blues Business, and Kampf’s Mess

It’s been a busy week across the NHL rumor mill, with several teams facing big questions about their rosters. The Edmonton Oilers have lost one of their top forwards to injury, the St. Louis Blues are ready to shake things up in a major way, and the Toronto Maple Leafs remain locked in a standoff with forward David Kampf.

Oilers Lose Nugent-Hopkins, Activate Janmark

The Edmonton Oilers will be without Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for at least a week, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Monday. The veteran forward is sidelined with an undisclosed injury, leaving another hole in an already inconsistent lineup. Nugent-Hopkins was initially held out of Sunday’s practice for “maintenance,” but it’s now clear his issue is more serious than first believed.

With 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists) through 16 games, Nugent-Hopkins has been one of Edmonton’s steadiest performers. His absence comes on the heels of a 9-1 blowout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, a game that exposed the team’s defensive lapses and lack of identity. The team is hoping for a big bounce-back game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores a goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

In his place, Mattias Janmark will make his season debut, Curtis Lazar replaces David Tomasek, and Stuart Skinner gets the start in goal as the Oilers try to stop the bleeding.

Zach Hyman is set to return this week, while Kasperi Kapanen remains out until around December 1.

Blues Ready to Make Big Trade

The St. Louis Blues are “open for business,” according to insider Frank Seravalli, who reported that general manager Doug Armstrong has informed the rest of the league he’s ready to make a move. Armstrong is not looking for a fire sale, but he might be interested in shaking things up.

After an uneven start to the season, St. Louis is reportedly exploring trades involving several veterans, including Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk, and Pavel Buchnevich — but it’s Jordan Kyrou drawing the most buzz.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period confirmed that multiple teams have already inquired about Kyrou, who was recently a healthy scratch before responding with a statement goal in his return. Elliotte Friedman of 32 Thoughts added that Kyrou may be growing frustrated, saying, “Every time things get tough, it seems to be him that gets benched.”

The Seattle Kraken reportedly explored a Kyrou trade at last year’s draft, and while a deal isn’t imminent, they might be a team to watch for here.

David Kampf’s Future With Maple Leafs Gets Messy

The Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with a contract headache involving forward David Kampf. According to Friedman, Kampf’s camp and the team are in a standoff over whether he must repay part of his signing bonus if his contract is terminated.

Kampf was waived and assigned to the Toronto Marlies in October, but left the team without permission after refusing to play in the AHL. The Leafs suspended him without pay, saving roughly $1.25 million in cap space, but the issue has since escalated to the NHL and NHLPA.

Chris Johnston noted that teams like the Montreal Canadiens could be interested if Kampf becomes available, as Montreal currently lacks a left-shot center. A trade remains possible, but unless the financial dispute is resolved, the Leafs could be stuck with an unhappy player and a contract they can’t easily move.