Senators Sign Shane Pinto to 4-Year Extension

The Ottawa Senators have signed centre Shane Pinto to a four-year extension. The deal holds an average annual value of $7.5 million per season.

Pinto was off to a flaming hot start for the Senators, and while his production has come down a bit, he still plays a crucial role on the team. Through 17 games so far in 2025-26, Pinto has eight goals and 14 points. After his hot start, there were plenty of rumours that they were trying to get a deal done, with numbers like $6.5 million annually for eight seasons, but that was reportedly turned down.

Senators general manager Steve Staios stated that he and Pinto/his camp would be talking later in the week. Well, apparently, later in the week has now arrived.

Pinto ranks second on the team in ice time per game among forwards, recording 19:23 per game on average. He also sits first in goals and third in points. The Senators have a shortage of offensive options, but the emergence of Pinto as a top option offensively helps shape the rest of the roster.

The great thing about Pinto is that his offense is a secondary asset to his game. He thrives as a defensive centre, which really helps out the team. With Tim Stutzle and Dylan Cozens being more known for offensive prowess, having Pinto being able to play a shut-down role when needed is key to the teams success.

The team was determined to get Pinto signed, and they did so without breaking the bank. Negotiations at the start of a season when a player is hot can be difficult, but the Senators bought two unrestricted free agency years, while keeping the salary at a reasonable price. This deal is a win for both sides.