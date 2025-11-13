Kraken Gameday Preview: Looking to Keep the Jets Cool in Seattle

On Thursday, Nov. 13, the Seattle Kraken are preparing to host the Winnipeg Jets for their second matchup of the 2025-26 season. On Oct. 23, the two teams faced off at Canada Life Centre, and the Kraken recorded their first shutout of the season with a 3-0 win. Seattle will look to recreate this, especially after falling in a shootout 2-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last game on Nov. 11.

Related: 3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 2-1 Shootout Loss to the Blue Jackets

Meanwhile, the Jets are already in the win column after their last game. They beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3, also on Nov. 11. This game marks the second to last one on their six-game road trip. After losing the first three, the Jets will try to keep their winning momentum.

Kraken Storylines

Ahead of the game on Nov. 11, Frederick Gaudreau was spotted on the ice in a red no-contact jersey. He was also seen at practice on Nov. 12, still sporting the red jersey. He has been on injured reserve (IR) since Oct. 18 and was expected to be out for 4-6 weeks. Saturday will mark the five-week mark since he was placed on IR. While a no-contact jersey doesn’t show any indication that he will return to the Kraken lineup immediately, his return to the ice and practice is a great sign.

Accompanying Gaudreau on the ice was Joey Daccord. The goaltender was placed on IR on Nov. 8 and was expected to miss the following three games. While he cannot defend the crease during the homestand, Daccord’s return to the ice is a great sign of his recovery as well.

In the meantime, Philipp Grubauer and Matt Murray are doing a great job of holding down the fort. Grubauer was in net as the Kraken defeated the Nashville Predators on Saturday. While Murray’s two games both resulted in a loss, there is no denying that he played exceptionally well. While Seattle is currently missing their starting goaltender in Daccord, they at least have two backup goaltenders to continue keeping the team afloat.

Ryan Winterton, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

The player to watch in this game is Ryan Winterton. He had an incredible performance on Tuesday, scoring the only goal of the game. After scoring his first NHL goal just three games prior, this goal was another huge personal win for him. Let’s hope he can continue a strong performance against the Jets and perhaps even record another point to add to his total.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 7-4-5

Top Scorers:

Jordan Eberle – 5 goals (G), 6 assists (A), 11 points (P) Jaden Schwartz – 5 G, 6 A, 11 P Brandon Montour – 3 G, 6 A, 9 P Vince Dunn – 2 G, 7 A, 9 P Matty Beniers – 2 G, 7 A, 9 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 6-2-3, 2.83 goals-against average (GAA), .900 save percentage (SV%) Matt Murray – 0-2-1, 2.13 GAA, .926 SV% Philipp Grubauer – 1-0-1, .875 SV%

Winnipeg Jets

Season Record: 10-6-0

Top Scorers:

Mark Scheifele – 9 G, 12 A, 21 P Kyle Connor – 9 G, 10 A, 19 P Josh Morrissey – 3 G, 13 A, 16 P Gabriel Vilardi – 6 G, 8 A, 14 P Nino Niederreiter – 4 G, 7 A, 11 P

Goalie Stats:

Connor Hellebuyck – 7-5-0, 2.35 GAA, .921 SV% Eric Comrie – 3-1-0, 2.75 GAA, .908 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Berkly Catton — Shane Wright

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Matt Murray

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury

Injured: Jared McCann, Joey Daccord, Frederick Gaudreau, Max McCormick, Lleyton Roed

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson — Parker Ford — Nikita Chibrikov

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller

Injured: Cole Koepke, Morgan Barron, Gustav Nyquist, Dylan Samberg

Next Up for the Kraken

The Kraken will conclude their three-game homestand on Saturday, Nov. 15 when they host the San Jose Sharks.