Coyle the Shootout Hero as Blue Jackets Beat Kraken 2-1

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets for their first matchup of the season. Both teams recently tallied a loss, the Kraken losing to the Dallas Stars on Sunday and the Blue Jackets losing to the Edmonton Oilers the day prior on Monday. However, it was the Blue Jackets who finished this game in the win column with a 2-1 shootout win over the Kraken.

Game Recap

As time dwindled in the first period, Jaden Schwartz sent the puck around the boards, where Jamie Oleksiak picked it up. Oleksiak passed it up to Ben Meyers in front of the net. He sent a drop pass for Ryan Winterton as he skated up to the net. From the faceoff circle, Winterton took a shot to score the first goal of the game.

With three minutes left in the second period, Eeli Tolvanen took a seat for tripping Jet Greaves. Less than a minute into the penalty, Ryan Lindgren joined him in the box after cross-checking Adam Fantilli. With a 5-on-3 chance, the Blue Jackets got to work. Zach Werenski took a shot, but Matt Murray made the save. Sean Monahan collected the rebound in front of the net and passed it to Kirill Marchenko in the faceoff dot. He sent it across the ice for Fantilli, whose second shot tied the game.

With a tied score at the end of regulation, it went into overtime to decide the winner. Both teams had some strong chances in the five minutes of 3-on-3, but both Murray and Greaves kept their respective teams in the game. With no one scoring in overtime, a shootout was needed to determine the winner.

The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate after a goal scored by center Adam Fantilli against the Seattle Kraken (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Mason Marchment and Adam Fantilli were up first for their respective teams, but both shots were stopped. In Round 2, Jordan Eberle’s shot was stopped, but Marchenko scored on Murray. All the pressure was on Eeli Tolvanen, who scored to keep the Kraken’s chances alive. Monahan’s shot was saved by Murray and the shootout went to Round 4.

Kaapo Kakko’s shot was once again saved by Greaves. Charlie Coyle was up next for Columbus, who sent the puck into the top corner of the net to earn the win for the Blue Jackets.

Next Up

Both teams will be in their home arenas for their next game on Thursday, Nov. 13. The Blue Jackets will host the Edmonton Oilers while the Kraken will host the Winnipeg Jets.

The two teams will close out their season series on March 21 when the Kraken travel to Columbus.