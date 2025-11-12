NHL Morning Recap – November 12, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking the 9 NHL games that were played on Nov. 11, 2025. That includes William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs facing off against his long-time friend, David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins for the second time in less than a week. As well as the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche battle it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

MAPLE LEAFS 3 at BRUINS 5

Toronto Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 6:41 – Steven Lorentz (1) unassisted

P2 18:58 – Bobby McMann (4) from Max Domi (3), Morgan Rielly (12)

P3 3:32 – Oliver Ekman-Larsson (2) from Nicholas Robertson (6), William Nylander (16)

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 4:27 – Pavel Zacha (5) from David Pastrnak (12), Charlie McAvoy (13)

P1 9:32 – Hampus Lindholm (1) from Mason Lohrei (8), Michael Eyssimont (5)

P1 17:23 – Alex Steeves (1) from Lindholm (4)

P2 0:49 – Pastrnak (9) from Morgan Geekie (5), McAvoy (14)

P3 9:48 – Pastrnak (10) from Mark Kastelic (3), Tanner Jeannot (5)

STARS 3 at SENATORS 2 – OT

Dallas Stars Goal Summary:

P2 16:22 – Mikko Rantanen (9) from Jason Robertson (12)

P3 8:00 – Jason Robertson (4) from Rantanen (14), Miro Heiskanen (12)

OT 3:04 – Roope Hintz (4) from Robertson (13), Heiskanen (13)

Ottawa Senators Goal Summary:

P1 0:49 – Drake Batherson (6) from Jake Sanderson (9)

P1 8:53 – Nick Jensen (1) from Michael Amadio (2), Claude Giroux (9)

CAPITALS 4 at HURRICANES 1

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 5:42 – Brandon Duhaime (2) from Ethen Frank (3), Nic Dowd (4)

P2 5:59 – Dylan Strome (5) from Alex Ovechkin (8), John Carlson (8)

P3 5:46 – Jakob Chychrun (4) from Ryan Leonard (5), Carlson (9)

P3 19:29 – Alex Ovechkin (4) from Anthony Beauvillier (2)

Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven fights Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P2 13:56 – Nikolaj Ehlers (3) from Jackson Blake (8), Shayne Gostisbehere (7)

KINGS 5 at CANADIENS 1

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P2 1:17 – Joel Edmundson (1) from Brandt Clarke (6), Anze Kopitar (7)

P2 4:17 – Quinton Byfield (3) from Edmundson (7), Adrian Kempe (12)

P2 5:22 – Kevin Fiala (8) from Alex Laferriere (5), Byfield (11)

P3 11:08 – Joel Armia (3) unassisted

P3 15:32 – Warren Foegele (2) from Phillip Danault (4)

Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 19:17 – Josh Anderson (2) from Lane Hutson (13), Jake Evans (2)

SHARKS 2 at WILD 1 – OT

San Jose Sharks Goal Summary:

P3 11:57 – Will Smith (7) from Macklin Celebrini (15), Tyler Toffoli (6)

OT 2:41 – Collin Graf (2) from Celebrini (16), Sam Dickinson (1)

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P2 5:02 – Matt Boldy (9) from Mats Zuccarello (2), Zeev Buium (7)

FLAMES 2 at BLUES 3

Calgary Flames Goal Summary:

P2 14:04 – Matt Coronato (4) from Brayden Pachal (2)

P2 14:29 – Rasmus Andersson (3) from Mikael Backlund (5)

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary:

P1 10:59 – Dylan Holloway (4) from Justin Faulk (6), Pius Suter (5)

P1 13:43 – Matthew Kessel (1) from Oskar Sundqvist (6)

P2 7:20 – Nathan Walker (2) from Alexey Toropchenko (1), Sundqvist (7)

DUCKS 1 at AVALANCHE 4

Anaheim Ducks Goal Summary:

P1 18:16 – Leo Carlsson (11) from Jacob Trouba (7), Troy Terry (15)

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 0:28 – Artturi Lehkonen (7) from Nathan MacKinnon (16), Cale Makar (17)

P2 11:37 – Gabriel Landeskog (1) from Valeri Nichushkin (7), Sam Malinski (7)

P3 7:02 – Martin Necas (10) from Lehkonen (10), MacKinnon (17)

P3 17:39 – Parker Kelly (5) from MacKinnon (18), Brock Nelson (3)

BLUE JACKETS 2 at KRAKEN 1 – SO

Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P2 18:22 – Adam Fantilli (4) from Kirill Marchenko (10), Sean Monahan (6)

Seattle Kraken Goal Summary:

P1 16:43 – Ryan Winterton (2) from Ben Meyers (3), Jamie Oleksiak (1)

Shootout Summary:

CBJ – Kirill Marchenko

SEA – Eeli Tolvanen

CBJ – Charlie Coyle

JETS 5 at CANUCKS 3

Winnipeg Jets Goal Summary:

P1 4:57 – Jonathan Toews (3) from Josh Morrissey (12), Cole Perfetti (1)

P1 14:38 – Josh Morrissey (3) from Nino Niederreiter (4)

P1 14:53 – Nino Niederreiter (4) from Adam Lowry (1), Alex Iafallo (4)

P3 0:48 – Gabriel Vilardi (6) from Kyle Connor (10), Morrissey (13)

P3 19:12 – Alex Iafallo (3) from Niederreiter (7), Logan Stanley (5)

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 10:21 – Kiefer Sherwood (11) from Quinn Hughes (10)

P1 11:58 – Jake DeBrusk (6) from Hughes (11), Elias Pettersson (9)

P3 18:30 – Brock Boeser (8) from Pettersson (10), Hughes (12)