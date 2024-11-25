Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Sharks – 11/25/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Seattle Kraken at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (11-7-3) at SHARKS (6-12-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

David Rittich
Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

  • The Kings recalled Portillo and sent goalie Pheonix Copley to Ontario of the American Hockey League.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Ty Dellandrea — Nico Sturm — Carl Grundstrom

Cody Ceci — Jake Walman
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Klim Kostin, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

  • The Sharks held an optional morning skate, and coach Ryan Warsofsky said “a few” players were game-time decisions.
  • Sturm could return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.
  • Vlasic, a defenseman, will travel on San Jose’s six-game road trip that begins Saturday at the Seattle Kraken. He has yet to play this season.

