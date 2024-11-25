Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Sharks – 11/25/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Seattle Kraken at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (11-7-3) at SHARKS (6-12-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Kevin Fiala

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

The Kings recalled Portillo and sent goalie Pheonix Copley to Ontario of the American Hockey League.

Latest for THW:

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Ty Dellandrea — Nico Sturm — Carl Grundstrom

Cody Ceci — Jake Walman

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Klim Kostin, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate, and coach Ryan Warsofsky said “a few” players were game-time decisions.

Sturm could return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Vlasic, a defenseman, will travel on San Jose’s six-game road trip that begins Saturday at the Seattle Kraken. He has yet to play this season.

Latest for THW: