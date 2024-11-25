Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Ducks – 11/25/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (10-10-1) at DUCKS (8-8-3)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, KCOP-13
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Daniel Sprong — Chandler Stephenson
Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Shane Wright — Brandon Tanev
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Ben Meyers
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvic surgery)
Status report
- Each team held an optional morning skate.
- Wright returns in place of Meyers, a forward, after being a healthy scratch for three games.
- Dunn, a defenseman, is on the road trip and practiced with the Kraken on Sunday but won’t return until the end of the week.
- Eberle, a forward, had surgery Friday and will be out at least three months; the Seattle captain was injured against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 14.
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Trevor Zegras
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Ross Johnston — Mason McTavish — Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe — Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Status report
- McTavish will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury.
