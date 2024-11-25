Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Ducks – 11/25/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (10-10-1) at DUCKS (8-8-3)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, KCOP-13

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz — Daniel Sprong — Chandler Stephenson

Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Shane Wright — Brandon Tanev

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Ben Meyers

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvic surgery)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate.

Wright returns in place of Meyers, a forward, after being a healthy scratch for three games.

Dunn, a defenseman, is on the road trip and practiced with the Kraken on Sunday but won’t return until the end of the week.

Eberle, a forward, had surgery Friday and will be out at least three months; the Seattle captain was injured against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 14.

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Trevor Zegras

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Ross Johnston — Mason McTavish — Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe — Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

McTavish will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

