NY Islanders Stock Market: Dobson, Engvall, Eiserman, Varlamov & More

Welcome to the third edition of the New York Islanders Stock Market, a series dedicated to analyzing the recent performance of all things related to the Islanders, including players, coaches, management, prospects, and more. While a single game can drastically impact a player’s outlook, this series will rely on more meaningful sample sizes to form well-rounded evaluations.

The Islanders have posted a 2-2-2 record over their last six games, including a notable win against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 14. However, they’ve also suffered some frustrating setbacks, such as a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 21, where they allowed two goals in the final five minutes of regulation. During this stretch, several players have made a positive impact, while others have drawn attention for the wrong reasons.

Up – Pierre Engvall

After beginning the season with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League, Pierre Engvall made his season debut on Oct. 26. Since finding his footing in the lineup, he has excelled, notably scoring three goals in his past five games. He has used Lou Lamoriello’s comments as motivation while leading the Islanders’ bottom six amid a pile-up of injuries.

During the Islanders’ recent stretch, Engvall has primarily played alongside Simon Holmstrom and Casey Cizikas on the third line. In 11 games together, the trio has a 66.7 goal percentage (G%), the highest among any Islanders line combination with more than 50 minutes. The sample size may be small, but the team may finally have a contributing third line.

Down – Patrick Roy / Playoff Chances

Although the third line has shown improvement, the Islanders are currently outside of a playoff spot. Historically, teams not in a playoff position by American Thanksgiving have a lower chance of making the postseason. Missing the playoffs wouldn’t necessarily mean Patrick Roy’s dismissal given the blame likely going to Lamoriello’s roster construction, but it would certainly put his job security in jeopardy. With the expectation of making the playoffs this season, Roy needs to defy the trend and find a way to get the team back into the playoffs.

Up – Cole Eiserman

Boston University freshman and Islanders’ 2024 first-round pick (No. 20) Cole Eiserman has tallied nine goals and 13 points across 12 games this season. His nine goals rank fourth in the NCAA and first among freshmen, while his 13 points place him third among 2024 draftees.

Eiserman leads the Terriers in both goals and points, scoring in six of the team’s seven home games. His most recent standout performance came on Nov. 22 against Merrimack College, where he netted two goals, including the game-winner. As the season unfolds, Eiserman is poised to continue finding the scoresheet.

Down – Noah Dobson

Noah Dobson’s struggles to begin the season were not much of a concern, but now 21 games into the season, they should be. Not only has his offensive production stagnated, but his defensive performance has been a liability. He spent much of the Islanders’ recent stretch alongside Isaiah George amid Alexander Romanov’s absence, with the duo on the ice for four goals against and just one goal scored. Hockey is a team game, so goals cannot be pitted against one player, but Dobson’s lack of physicality and lackluster positioning have been costly.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In addition to his defensive struggles, Dobson has just one goal and eight points on the season. His one goal was an empty netter against the Canucks, and he has just one even-strength point, an assist against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 16, in his past 14 games. Fortunately, his advanced analytics are similar to last season, so there should be hope he can return to form in the coming weeks.

Up – Semyon Varlamov

Continuing his play as the most consistent goaltender in the NHL, Semyon Varlamov has given up just two goals or less in each of his past four starts, holding a .946 save percentage and 2-1-1 record in that span. He led the Islanders to victories over the Canucks and Ottawa Senators, proving he remains one of the best goaltenders in the NHL. While he is the backup to Ilya Sorokin, he is more than capable of leading the team if called upon.

The Islanders will take on the Red Wings for the third and final time of the 2024-25 season tonight at UBS Arena. This will be an opportunity for the team to earn a valuable two points and further separate themselves from a fellow contender for a playoff spot.