Semyon Varlamov Has Become the Islanders’ 2nd-Best Goaltender of All-Time

The New York Islanders have been one of the more successful NHL teams since the Expansion Era, tallying four Stanley Cups in their 52 seasons. The franchise’s Stanley Cups can be attributed to many factors, one being the elite goaltending from Billy Smith, a veteran of over 700 NHL games and a member of the 1993 Hockey Hall of Fame class. While he is the undisputed best goaltender in franchise history due to his lengthy resume and playoff dominance, there is no consensus on number two.

Varlamov’s Consistency on Long Island

Semyon Varlamov was signed by the Islanders following Robin Lehner’s historic 2018-19 season. In one of general manager Lou Lamoriello’s first moves following John Tavares’ departure, he brought in Lehner to stabilize the goaltending tandem. He went 25-13-5 with a 2.13 goals against average (GAA), .930 save percentage (SV%), and 15.8 goals saved above expected (GSAx), according to MoneyPuck. So, when the Islanders let him walk in favor of Varlamov the following offseason, fans were notably upset. However, Varlamov is not disappointed.

Varlamov signed a four-year deal with the Islanders as the team’s starter. In his first season, he went 39-19-14 with a 2.62 GAA, .914 SV%, and 2.2 GSAx. He finished the season with just two shutouts, but he gave up two or fewer goals in 25 appearances and three or fewer goals in 34 appearances. He may not have been the flashiest goaltender, but he gave the Islanders a chance to win every game.

Varlamov currently holds a career record of 73-59-18 with the Islanders, along with a 2.55 GAA, a .917 save percentage, and 18.2 goals saved above expected (GSAx). He has recorded 16 career shutouts, including a franchise-record seven shutouts in a single season and three consecutive shutouts, both achieved during the 2020-21 season. While his regular-season reliability is notable, it’s his playoff performances that truly justify the high praise he receives.

Varlamov’s Playoff Dominance

Since the Islanders five consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances in the 1980s, the team’s most successful seasons have been in 2019-20, 1992-93, 2020-21, and 1978-79.

In 1978-79, it was a tandem between Smith and Glenn “Chico” Resch. While Chico has been viewed as the second-best goaltender in franchise history for quite some time, Varlamov has already surpassed him in playoff games and wins. In 1992-93, the starting goaltender was Glenn Healy. He won 20+ games in a single season with the Islanders just once. Neither season’s success was on the back of playoff dominance, but rather an average tandem.

In Varlamov’s first playoff run with the Islanders in the 2020 Playoffs, he went 11-7 with a 2.14 GAA, .921 SV%, and 5.8 GSAx. He posted two shutouts, five one-goal games, and 12 games with two or fewer goals against. He was utterly dominant, and the deep playoff run would not have been possible without him.

In Game 6 of Round 3 against the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning, Varlamov gave up just two goals on 48 shots in an overtime loss. This was two days after a double overtime win where he gave up just one goal on 37 shots.

The Islanders once again matched up with the Lightning in Round 3 of the playoffs the following year, with the result being eerily similar. This was not at the fault of Varlamov, however, since he had another strong playoff performance, going 7-7 with a 2.14 GAA, .921 SV%, and 2.2 GSAx. Against the Lightning he stopped 169 of 184 shots faced, good for 32.6 shots against per 60 minutes and a .918 SV%. In Game 7 he stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Lightning. While his play may not have been on Smith’s level, he undoubtedly put himself in a tier that no other goaltender in Islanders’ history has joined.

Comparing Varlamov to Others

While Varlamov may not have the most energetic playstyle or lengthy resume, he stands out among the best goaltenders in Islanders history. In the franchise’s regular season history, he ranks second in career SV%, second in GAA, and fourth in shutouts (min. 100 games played). In the playoffs, he trails only Smith in games played and wins and ranks first in SV% and GAA (min. eight games played).

Varlamov and Smith are also the only two goaltenders to lead a team to back-to-back playoff semi-final appearances. When Varlamov saved 30 of 31 shots in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Final against the Lightning, he could have joined Smith as the only other goaltender in franchise history to make the Stanley Cup Final, cementing his placement in the franchise’s history books.

Although Ilya Sorokin has surpassed Varlamov in wins, SV%, GAA, and GSAx during their time with the Islanders, his lack of playoff success currently holds him back from achieving this recognition. In 2023, Sorokin finished second in Vezina Trophy voting and ninth in Hart Trophy voting, but his 6-6 playoff record over just 14 appearances limits his standing. There’s no question that the 29-year-old has the potential to become the second-best goaltender in franchise history, but as of now, he hasn’t made the case.

Varlamov’s steady performance in the regular season and his success in the playoffs have already solidified his place among the top goaltenders in Islanders’ history. While this recognition may not be the most difficult to achieve, it’s a noteworthy accomplishment for a player who has brought stability to a position where the Islanders have struggled for nearly four decades. With three seasons left on his contract, there is still plenty of time for him to cement his placement, too.