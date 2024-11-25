Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Hurricanes – 11/25/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (13-6-0) at HURRICANES (14-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, VICTORY+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith — Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Lundkvist, a defenseman, skated Monday morning but will not play.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Seth Jarvis — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Spencer Martin

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol)

Status report

Jarvis will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury.

Kochetkov, a goalie, was injured in overtime during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Tyson Jost, a forward, and Ty Smith, a defenseman, were assigned to Chicago of the American Hockey League.

