Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Hurricanes – 11/25/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (13-6-0) at HURRICANES (14-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, VICTORY+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque
Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith — Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell
Injured: Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
- Lundkvist, a defenseman, skated Monday morning but will not play.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Lightning – 11/23/24
- Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Stars – 11/20/24
- NHL Teams Benefiting From Being Patient With Pending Free Agents
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Seth Jarvis — Jack Drury — Martin Necas
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Spencer Martin
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: None
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol)
Status report
- Jarvis will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury.
- Kochetkov, a goalie, was injured in overtime during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
- Tyson Jost, a forward, and Ty Smith, a defenseman, were assigned to Chicago of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- Carolina Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis Off IR
- Hurricanes’ Kochetkov Leaves Game in OT After Contact to Head
- Blue Jackets Defeat Hurricanes For First 3-Game Winning Streak Since 2022