Carolina Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis Off IR

On Sunday, the Carolina Hurricanes activated star forward Seth Jarvis from injured reserve, with another couple of depth moves to address the roster situation, as announced by the team’s GM Eric Tulsky. The 22-year-old forward has missed Carolina’s last seven games with an upper-body injury. Prior to the injury, he scored 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in 13 games.

In other news, the team has recalled netminder Yaniv Perets from American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Chicago Wolves and assigned defenseman Ty Smith to the Wolves. Perets, 24, has appeared in three AHL games with the Wolves this season, recording a 1-2-0 record, a 3.67 goals-against average (GAA), and an .825 save percentage (SV%). During the 2023-24 campaign, he played for the Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL, where he compiled an 18-11-3 record, a 2.99 GAA, an .889 SV%, and earned two shutouts across 34 games. Perets made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes on Jan. 15, 2024, coming in as relief against the Los Angeles Kings. He stopped the only shot he faced in 12:46 of ice time during the game’s third frame.

Blueliner Ty Smith, 24, has yet to play in an NHL game this season but has recorded three assists and a plus-2 rating across four games with the Wolves. The Lloydminster, Alberta, native spent the 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, tallying an excellent 43 points (9 goals, 34 assists) in 63 games. Selected 17th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Smith has appeared in 123 career NHL games with the Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins, accumulating 47 points (8 goals, 39 assists) and 48 penalty minutes.