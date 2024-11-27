Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Kings – 11/27/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (18-4-0) at KINGS (11-8-3)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk
Ville Heinola — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson
Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Kings projected lineup
Warren Foegele — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Tanner Jeannot — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore
Alex Laferriere — Samuel Helenius — Kevin Fiala
Alex Turcotte — Phillip Danault — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Erik Portillo
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
- The Kings made major line changes in practice Wednesday, which coach Jim Hiller said have been made in hopes of establishing better forechecking; Foegele moved up to the top line to work with the established center-forward grouping of Kopitar and Kempe, Byfield will center a reconfigured second line and Helenius will get his first action outside of the fourth line.
- Kuemper, a goalie, was a limited participant in practice wearing a red no-contact jersey but is “still a ways away,” Hiller said.
