Dominic Toninato Named Captain of Manitoba Moose

It’s Toni Time! Dominic Toninato has been named new captain of the Manitoba Moose.

The 30 year old is the 11th captain in the Moose’s 25-year history. He succeeds Jimmy Oligny, who signed in Slovakia with HKM Zvolen for this season. Oligny wore the C for the past three seasons but was hampered by a number of serious injuries.

Introducing your 2024-25 Manitoba Moose Leadership Group!🫎 Join us in congratulating captain Dominic Toninato, along with alternate captains Ashton Sautner and Mason Shaw!



READ MORE>> https://t.co/I55rWDLpE9 pic.twitter.com/QgYZe1PC4t — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) November 27, 2024

Toninato, 30, originally came to the Winnipeg Jets organization in October, 2020 on a two-way contract and has plenty of professional experience. In 210-career American Hockey League (AHL) games between the San Antonio Rampage, Colorado Eagles, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Moose, he has 60 goals and 55 assists for 115 points and four assists in 11 AHL playoff games.

He set an AHL career high with 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) in 50 games for the 2022-23 Moose and has five goals and two assists for seven points in 15 games this season.

Toninato has also played 184 NHL games between the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, and Jets, recording 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 points. He was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Related: 4 Winnipeg Jets Candidates for the 2025 World Junior Championship

Forward Mason Shaw and defenseman Ashton Sautner were named alternate captains.

Toninato’s first game as captain will be Friday, Nov. 29 when the Moose (6-9-0-0) welcome the Calgary Wranglers (13-5-1-0) to Canada Life Centre for the first game in a two-game weekend set. Friday’s game is the Moose’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer game.