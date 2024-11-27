Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Kraken – 11/27/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (8-9-3) at KRAKEN (11-10-1)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras — Mason McTavish — Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Sam Colangelo

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Jackson Lacombe — Olen Zellweger

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Tyson Hinds

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Status report

Anaheim recalled Hinds, a defenseman, from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; if he plays, it will be his NHL debut.

Carlsson, a forward, was injured on a hit by Kartye and left in the second period of the Ducks’ 3-2 loss to the Kraken on Monday.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Daniel Sprong

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

Status report

Dunn, a defenseman, was a full participant during Seattle’s morning skate but will miss his 18th straight game.

