Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Kraken – 11/27/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (8-9-3) at KRAKEN (11-10-1)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Mason McTavish — Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Sam Colangelo
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Jackson Lacombe — Olen Zellweger
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Tyson Hinds
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)
Status report
- Anaheim recalled Hinds, a defenseman, from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; if he plays, it will be his NHL debut.
- Carlsson, a forward, was injured on a hit by Kartye and left in the second period of the Ducks’ 3-2 loss to the Kraken on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Latest on Big Names Being Linked to Oilers in Trade Rumors
- Oilers Should Consider Targeting Ducks’ John Gibson
- Kraken Defeat the Ducks 3-2
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Daniel Sprong
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: None
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvis)
Status report
- Dunn, a defenseman, was a full participant during Seattle’s morning skate but will miss his 18th straight game.
Latest for THW:
- Kraken Defeat the Ducks 3-2
- Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Ducks – 11/25/24
- 3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 2-1 Loss to the Kings