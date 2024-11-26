Kraken Defeat the Ducks 3-2

On Nov. 25, the Anaheim Ducks hosted the Seattle Kraken. Although the home team put up a tough battle, it was the Kraken who were victorious in a 3-2 win.

Game Recap

Seven minutes into the first period, the Kraken started the scoring for the two teams. Shane Wright returned to the Kraken lineup after a week of being a healthy scratch and earned the first goal of the game. Assisted by a pass from Ryker Evans, Wright was in front of the net which allowed his shot to find its mark. With just four minutes left in the period, the Ducks tied the game. Troy Terry passed the puck to Trevor Zegras, who was able to score the first goal for the Ducks.

The start of the second period was off to a strong start for the Ducks. At 6:17 Frank Vatrano extended the lead for the Ducks. Assisted by Olen Zellweger and Terry once again, Vatrano was able to put the Ducks in the front of the pack.

With four minutes left in the period, Tye Kartye laid a hit on Leo Carlsson that caused some commotion. Carlsson was slow to get to his feet, and did not return to the game. There was some clear frustration on the Ducks’ side after that hit. Kartye received a two-minute minor for interference. Radko Gudas received a penalty for roughing Kartye and Zegras got one for slashing. Despite two men in the box for retaliation on the hit, the Kraken were unable to score on the power play.

Andre Burakovsky, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHI via Getty Images)

The Kraken were off to a strong start at the beginning of the third. Not even a minute into the period, Andre Burakovsky scored. With a pass from Jared McCann and Burakovsky right in front of the net, it allowed for a great scoring opportunity. A mere 24 seconds later, the Kraken put another goal up on the board. Wright was able to win the faceoff, who passed the puck to Brandon Montour. He sent a blast from the blue line, earning the third and final goal of the night.

Next Games

The two teams will face off again when the Ducks travel to Seattle to play the Kraken on Wednesday, Nov. 27.