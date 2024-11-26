Oilers Should Consider Targeting Ducks’ John Gibson

The Edmonton Oilers have had a bit of an issue between the pipes this season, as their tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have failed to find the consistency they had during last season’s playoff run, and anger from fans has led to speculation about acquiring a goaltender to stabilize their depth. While the team has to be careful with the way they handle their cap situation heading into the 2025 Trade Deadline, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they took a swing at a goaltender utilizing some of their Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) cap relief with Evander Kane remaining out. While Mackenzie Blackwood, James Reimer, and Petr Mrazek could all be trade chips this season as starters on struggling teams, the Oilers should inquire about the availability of Anaheim Ducks’ goaltender John Gibson.

Gibson, who is 31 years old, stands 6-foot-2, 209 pounds and is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Ducks at 39th overall after a strong season in the U.S. National Development Program (NTDP), and he also played some games in the United States Hockey League (USHL). Through 17 games in the USHL, he posted a 2.38 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .926 save percentage (SV%). Through 40 games in the NTDP, he posted a 2.55 GAA and a .921 SV%.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Gibson would go on to play in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kitchener Rangers for two season. Over those two seasons, he played 59 games posting a 2.60 GAA and a .928 SV%. He went on to join the Ducks’ organization at the end of the 2012-13 season, beginning his professional career in the American Hockey League (AHL). He played 70 games in the AHL posting a 2.38 GAA and a .921 SV% with seven shutouts, and became a full-time member of the Ducks in the 2016-17 season.

Through 481 games with the Ducks, he has posted a 2.89 GAA and a .910 SV% with 24 shutouts. While he has dealt with some injury troubles throughout his career, he has been able to maintain consistency as the Ducks’ starter, despite the team struggling to turn their franchise around and find a playoff spot. This season, Gibson has been solid posting a 2.71 GAA and a .915 SV%, slightly above his career average. With some contending teams needing goaltending heading toward the postseason, Gibson will likely be one of the most sought-after goalies at the 2025 Trade Deadline.

Oilers Should Target Gibson, But Money May Complicate Trade

Gibson is in the sixth year of his current contract which has a $6.4 million cap hit, and that price tag might complicate a potential trade. With Skinner and Pickard not playing well enough to consider the Oilers a true contender, bringing in someone like Gibson who has continued to play well this season should be a no brainer. The team should be looking to move money out in hopes of acquiring him, especially if the Ducks aren’t open to retaining any salary. However, recent reports indicate they would be open to retaining some money to make a deal happen.

Even with the cap relief from LTIR, the Oilers wouldn’t have enough leftover to take on his full deal without moving out another contract. On top of that, Kane is expected to return at some point this season, further complicating things. Realistically, the Oilers would likely have to move out Jeff Skinner’s $3 million contract, as well as one of Derek Ryan or Mattias Janmark to make room.

As far as a potential mock trade goes, the Oilers would likely be giving up a young goaltending prospect in Olivier Rodrigue, as well as a couple of high draft picks to make it work. If the Ducks are open to taking some money back in the deal to make things a bit easier, that eliminates the Oilers having to find another trade partner to make this transaction possible. At the end of the day, this is simply hypothetical, but its something the Oilers should be considering with how weak their goaltending depth looks currently.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.