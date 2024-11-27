Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Avalanche – 11/27/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-6-2) at AVALANCHE (12-10-0)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN360
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Callahan Burke
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Alexander Holtz — Cole Schwindt — Tanner Pearson
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Alex Pietrangelo — Noah Hanifin
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Mason Morelli, Robert Hagg
Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body)
Status report
- Pietrangelo will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
- Karlsson will play after missing a 5-4 shootout win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday for the birth of his second child.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Ivan Ivan
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood — Chase Bradley — Nikolai Kovalenko
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Oliver Kylington — Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
- Drouin, a forward, is week to week.
- MacKinnon and Wood did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate due to maintenance, but each is expected to play.
- Bradley was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Sunday and will make his NHL debut.
