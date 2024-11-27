Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Avalanche – 11/27/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-6-2) at AVALANCHE (12-10-0)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN360

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Callahan Burke
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Alexander Holtz — Cole Schwindt — Tanner Pearson

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Alex Pietrangelo — Noah Hanifin
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Mason Morelli, Robert Hagg

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body)

Status report

  • Pietrangelo will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
  • Karlsson will play after missing a 5-4 shootout win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday for the birth of his second child.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Ivan Ivan
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood — Chase Bradley — Nikolai Kovalenko

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Oliver Kylington — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

  • Drouin, a forward, is week to week.
  • MacKinnon and Wood did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate due to maintenance, but each is expected to play.
  • Bradley was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Sunday and will make his NHL debut.

