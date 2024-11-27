Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Avalanche – 11/27/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN360

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Callahan Burke

Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Alexander Holtz — Cole Schwindt — Tanner Pearson

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alex Pietrangelo — Noah Hanifin

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Mason Morelli, Robert Hagg

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body)

Status report

Pietrangelo will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Karlsson will play after missing a 5-4 shootout win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday for the birth of his second child.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Ivan Ivan

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Miles Wood — Chase Bradley — Nikolai Kovalenko

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Oliver Kylington — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Drouin, a forward, is week to week.

MacKinnon and Wood did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate due to maintenance, but each is expected to play.

Bradley was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Sunday and will make his NHL debut.

