Avalanche Will Have Limited Representation at 2025 World Junior Championship

The Colorado Avalanche will not be well-represented at the 2025 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship (WJC) in Ottawa this holiday season. A few players might get a chance as reserves, but they are slim. Here’s a look at which Avs might represent their country at the tournament that starts on Boxing Day and runs through Jan. 5.

Likely to Play at 2025 WJC

Calum Ritchie – Canada

It has been an eventful start to the season for Calum Ritchie. From impressing many during development and training camps, his hard work paid off, and he started the season on the opening-night roster, playing seven games and scoring his first NHL goal. Unfortunately, his time was cut short, and he was returned to the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). However, he picked up right where he left off last season, with seven goals and 26 points in 13 games, quickly climbing the roster in points and assists.

Calum Ritchie, Colorado Avalanche (Photo credit: LA Kings)

Ritchie’s hockey sense is his standout skill. In the offensive zone, he effectively supports the puck carrier, connects plays, anticipates gaps in coverage, positions himself well off the puck, and uses his skating to arrive in the right places at the right time. Even if his team loses possession, Ritchie knows how to win it back. He uses his physicality to engage with opponents, disrupt their plays, and quickly put his team back on the attack.

Maximilian Curran – Czechia

Team Czechia must look at Maximilian Curran’s skillset and performance with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and add his talents to their roster. In 20 games, he has seven goals and 22 points.

Give Curran some space, and he’ll find the best play. He quickly spots a pass to a speedy teammate and can stretch possessions, waiting for a teammate to get free while keeping defenders guessing. Although he leans toward playmaking, he understands when to take a shot, delay his action, or make a simple play to get open for a return pass.

Curran played in the 2023-24 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring one goal and two assists in five games. Czechia came second in goals scored (30) last tournament, and having Curran’s experience and playmaking ability could push those metrics in 2025.

Long Shot to Play in 2025 WJC

William Zellers – United States

In 14 games with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) this season, William Zellers has 13 goals and 17 points, leading his team in goals and second in the USHL. This is after a stellar season at Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep that prompted the Avalanche to draft him in the third round in 2024.

As he navigates through pass receptions, Zellers relies heavily on the space he creates to gain advantages. He uses weight shifts and stutter steps, demonstrating his ability to handle the puck in significant and small-ice situations. When attacking defenders from behind, the 5-foot-11 forward targets defensive triangles, popping pucks through defenders’ legs and adjusting his rush patterns to move toward the inside of the ice.

His lack of experience will make competing for a roster spot on an already talented Team USA difficult. Granted, Zellers is only 18, so he has time to grow and earn a spot, especially when he plays for the University of North Dakota next year (Grant Forks Herald), which should shine a brighter light on his game.

Other Talent Available But Not Allowed at the WJC

The last time Russia was allowed to participate in the WJC was in 2020. If they were allowed to participate this year, Avalanche prospect Mikhail Gulyayev would have likely been on it, given how well he’s playing in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Drafted 31st in the 2023 Draft, Gulyayev’s offensive game has shown flashes of greatness, but he isn’t helped by his stat line of two goals and four assists. Gulyayev is a highly skilled defensive skater who gaps up early. He often attacks puck carriers on an arc and consistently takes away the middle of the ice with his stick.

Many, including myself, are hopeful that Russian players will return to international tournaments soon; their competitiveness and talent make these events much better, and we miss seeing our favorite Russian players/prospects play on the biggest stage.

The World Juniors is one of the most anticipated events on the hockey calendar. However, the Avalanche will have limited representation this year. While they have several eligible players, they don’t match the skill level of some top talent on other teams. Colorado is in win-now mode, so their drafting has not been as strong recently as rebuilding teams.