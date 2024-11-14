Avalanche Prospect Maxmilian Curran Talks Draft, Czechia & WHL

At the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Colorado Avalanche, in the first-ever draft in the “Sphere” in Las Vegas, Nevada, were among a few teams to make trades during day one of the event. They traded out of the first round with the newest relocation team, the Utah Hockey Club.

They continued this trend into day two and talked with the Buffalo Sabres to move back in the third round and acquire a fifth-round pick.

Maxmilian Curran, Tri-City Americans (John Keller)

With pick 161, in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Colorado Avalanche selected Maxmilian Curran from the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Tri-City Americans, with whom I was lucky enough to sit down and discuss his draft process, his time in Czechia and with the Tri-City Americans so far and what the future holds for him.

Curran’s Time in Czechia and Transition to the United States

Curran was born and raised in Praha, Czechia, and started his journey to professional hockey there. He joined HC Slavia Praha in 2021 and saw time with the U17 league, scoring 20 goals and 17 assists for 37 points in 28 games in his first season. In the 2022-23 season, he split time between the U17 and U20 leagues. In the U17 league, he put up 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points; in the U20, he put up nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points. That would be his last season with the team, as he would join the Tri-City Americans in the WHL the following year, and he quickly noticed small but significant changes in the style of play in the United States then back home.

“Yeah, so in the hockey side of it, just the smaller rink, the pace, the physicality was a game changer for me. Just I had to get used to the quick decision making, pace and lots of shooting too.”



Curran has also been fortunate to play for his home country in many international tournaments. In 52 games played in International Junior competitions, he has scored eight goals and 20 assists for 28 points, but none were as crucial as these last two tournaments of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. In five games, Curran scored one goal and two assists for three points to help Czechia advance to the finals but come short by Team Canada’s hand for the gold.

“Aside from being drafted, I’d say that was the biggest achievement in my career so far. It was just an amazing feeling. My best team achievement for sure. We had such a great group of guys there and we really, really played as a team. We were great on the ice, off the ice, and too bad we didn’t win in the OT in the finals, but I’m never going to forget that 10 days.”

Curran’s Experience Throughout the Draft

The 18-year-old was like many draftees who dreamed of that moment since they first started playing hockey: being able to make a living from it. Heading into the draft, Curran was ranked to be picked as high as the second round but, for some, as late as the fifth round. However, the selection from the Avalanche came as a surprise to Curran as he didn’t have them on his radar.

“Yeah, there were some teams that I thought that might draft me. Colorado was not really one of ’em. I didn’t talk to them at the combines either, so that was a surprise. It was a great surprise, but there were three or four teams that I thought I’m going to get drafted to maybe a little earlier, but then it happened and Colorado took me in the fifth round, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Give Curran some space, and he will quickly identify the best play. He can spot a quick pass to a speedy teammate and stretch possessions, waiting for a teammate to get open, which can throw off the defense. Although he leans towards playmaking, he recognizes when to take a shot, delay, or make a simple play to create space for a return pass.

Related: Colorado Avalanche Top 20 Prospects: Post-2024 NHL Draft

Curran’s game has a lot to like, but there is room for improvement as well. This was discussed when he first met with the Avalanche management and training and what they hope for him to become.

“They want me to play more physical. They want me to use my body more…I still have a lot of work in the gym to do, but it is coming. I mean, last summer I did a lot of work and next summer I’m going to continue putting more muscle in me and stuff like that.”

Curran’s Performance and Experience From the WHL

Curran didn’t get into all 68 games his first season with the Americans, only playing 40, but in that game span, he showed what he could produce—scoring five goals and 27 assists for 32 points, which was seventh on the team in scoring. Now in his second season, he looks to take a step not only with his production on the ice but also with how he trains and practices. He also wants to take the role of a leader both on and off the ice.

“I want to be more of a leader on this team. It’s my second year here. I’m not a rookie anymore, so just help out the guys. I got some personal goals too, be a producing guy, play on both sides; defence, offence, stuff like that. But mainly just being in playoffs and trying to win the whole championship.”

Despite his excellent showing in his debut as a rookie, the team wasn’t great. Last season, the Americans finished with a record of 23-42-2-1, finishing tenth in the Western Conference and 21st overall. Though the team this season looks nothing like what they were last season. Currently 13-3-1, they are second in the Western Conference and second overall, and Curran sees the atmosphere differently in the locker room.



“I mean, we’re playing more as a team, I’d say. We have a great group of guys on and off the ice. We’re hot right now. We’re on a 12-game win streak, so that helps. We don’t give up easily. We’re very, very resilient. Either we’re losing a game or it’s a tie game. We always find a way to win.”

Not only does he see the team playing well, but he has also performed well to start the season. In 14 games, he has four goals and 11 assists for 15 points, but despite the relatively hot start, he knows he can do more, both offensively and defensively.

“Yeah, I don’t think it’s a bad start. I don’t think it’s a great start either. I expect more for myself, both on the offensive and defensive side… but I want to help on the defensive side, positioning, just blocking shots, just get better in the defensive zone, and that helps spending more time in the offensive zone.”

What the Future Holds For Curran

Curran knows his path now that he is drafted but recognizes that it won’t be easy to put on that Avalanche jersey one day. He takes inspiration from Patrick Kane and his ability to always make the “magic” happen. Still, he is more interested in guys like Patrice Bergeron when it comes to being effective on offense and showing his best in the defensive zone. He is willing to do anything the coach and team need him to do to win the game.