Colorado Avalanche 2024 Draft Recap & Analysis

The 2024 NHL Draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas has now concluded, and the Colorado Avalanche have made their selections that shocked and confused many. They moved back in the draft and added more draft picks for this draft and subsequent years. The Avalanche traded their first-round pick (24th), and in return, they received the 38th and 71st picks in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in next year’s draft from the Utah Hockey Club. Here’s a list of all the players that the Avalanche drafted in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and a breakdown of each player:

Round 1, Pick 24: Traded

As stated before, they traded this pick. Players that I was hoping to be available, like Stian Solberg and Terik Parascak, were taken, but more options were available. However, it seemed that general manager Chris MacFarland wasn’t too pleased with his options in the first round, so he opted to move back.

Playing for Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the KHL this regular season, Ilya Nabokov finished with a 23-13-3 record, a .930 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.15 goals-against average (GAA) in 43 games played. He helped his team finish first in the East and first in the Kharlamov Division. In the playoffs, he would go on and win the Gagarin Cup, finishing with a record of 16-6-0 with a.942 SV% and a 1.82 GAA and winning Playoffs MVP. He also won the KHL Aleksei Cherepano (Best Rookie) Award and was a Gagarin Cup champion, which he is the youngest player to have done so.

The Hockey Writers’ draft analyst Michael Ostrower said, “He does not make the flashy plays because he does not need to; he is well-positioned and makes the saves you would expect all goaltenders to make. He is great at moving post to post, forcing the opposition to make a perfect shot to find the back of the net”. He has a two-way contract that will end in April 2025; it will be a bit until we see him, but expect him to jump to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Colorado Eagles as soon as possible.

William Zellers, who attended Shattuck St. Mary’s Prep in Minnesota, led all U.S. high school hockey leagues in goals and points this past season (57 goals, 54 assists, totalling 111 points). The University of North Dakota commit plays a fast and physical game and will begin his career with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). Zellers is known for quickly engaging in the forecheck, and even in tight situations, he can take a shot, posing a constant threat on the ice. His strong two-way game also makes him effective on both the power play and the penalty kill.

The Hockey Writers’ draft analyst Andrew Forbes said, “Beyond the numbers, however, Zellers excels in many aspects of the game. His speed helps him drive the transition game from his own end to create opportunities in the offensive zone. As his numbers would dictate, he’s a player that can not only score, but sees the game on a whole different level. He uses speed and his hands in tight areas to maintain possession and open up space for his teammates.”

Jake Fisher, who will be attending the University of Denver next season, is a forward who dominates his opponents in puck battles. He’s a speedy skater down the middle and can easily score one-timers. Last season, while playing with the Fargo Force, Fisher scored 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 51 games. He played a crucial role in leading the Force to the Clark Cup championship.

Fisher is still seen as a developing prospect, but he has significantly improved his defensive game and has fast feet, quick hands, and impressive agility. He is considered a genuine power-forward prospect with great potential in the professional league. He is intense on his edges and is difficult to stop while driving the net with the puck. His agility makes him a significant threat in front of the net. He plays center and wing and is committed to improving his overall game. He also aims to add some physicality to his play.

Louka Cloutier is set to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha next season after playing for the Chicago Steel. He had a breakout year after becoming the starting goalie for the Steel, achieving a 14-14-2 record with a .904 SV%. He is known for his calm and collected presence in the net, though he may not be a game-changer. Despite this, Cloutier is recognized for having a lot of potential, and it is expected that the NCAA will help him further develop his skills. As he goes up against top talent in the NCAA, fans must be patient as he continues to grow and hone his game.

The Avalanche go with their THIRD goaltender of the draft, Ivan Yunin. He is an 18-year-old playing in Russia’s MHL, which is equivalent to juniors in North America. Yunin is an athletic goalie who plays with a wide stance and can move effortlessly around the crease. He is playing his second season for the Omskie Yastreby, and achieved a 2.31 GAA and a .909 SV%. This youngster can react quickly to changes in the play and make improbable saves.

Maxmilian Curran, also known as Max, is a talented two-way forward with an intense hockey IQ. While his skating could improve, he compensates for it with exceptional vision and a pass-first mentality. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to injury, but he showed significant improvement before that. As a center, he demonstrates the ability to control the game in all zones with his intelligent positional play. However, his main area for improvement is his need for grit. During his time with the Tri-City Americans, he accumulated 32 points (5 goals, 27 assists) in 40 games.

The Hockey Writers’ draft analyst Alex Chauvancy said, “He sees the ice well and uses his vision to set up teammates for quality scoring chances. He’s not a flashy playmaker, but he gets the job done.” Only being 17 means it will be some time until we see Max in the organization, but seeing how he can develop in the coming years should be well worth it.

Tory Pitner is a player committed to the University of Denver. This year, he will be roommates with Jake Fisher. He is a stay-at-home defenseman who compares himself to John Marino and Jeff Petry. Although he’s not the biggest at 180 pounds, he can outmuscle opponents and compete hard in the corners. He has an active stick and is skilled at taking away space from attackers.

The hallmark of Pitner’s game is undoubtedly his defensive ability. He enjoys engaging with opponents physically, often delivering big open-ice hits or dominating opponents in individual battles. He is also brilliant defensively. His overall defensive awareness is very advanced for a player his age, allowing him to process the game at an impressive rate. He is the type of defenseman who always seems to be in the right spot to break up a pass or cut off an opponent’s lane to the net.

Christian Humphreys scored 24 points in 23 games (seven goals, 17 assists) while playing for the USHL team. He is a versatile forward with solid scoring abilities. Humphreys excels in forechecking and plays effectively in all three zones. His skating skills need improvement, which he will likely work on in the NCAA. With a strong work ethic, the Pittsburgh native is expected to continue developing as a player. Humphreys will attend the University of Michigan this fall, following two seasons with the U.S. National Development Program.

The Hockey Writers’ draft analyst Michael Ostrower said, “When he first started with the program, he struggled, especially away from the puck. Now, he regularly plays as the top-line center and has established a strong two-way game. Away from the puck, he positions himself well, helping prevent high-danger scoring chances for opposing skaters.”

Nikita Prishchepov, 20, scored 67 points (22 goals and 45 assists) in 63 games during the 2023-24 season with Victoriaville. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound center ranked fourth in scoring among all Tigres players and contributed five shorthanded goals. In the playoffs, he played in 14 games, scoring 11 points (three goals and eight assists). Prishchepov is a large winger with strong playmaking abilities and a disruptive stick. He demonstrates excellent vision and passing skills. He is patient with the puck and conceals his intentions well to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. Additionally, he can place the puck where his teammates are heading rather than where they are currently positioned.

Avalanche Acquires Position of Needs

The Avalanche addressed their need for goaltenders by acquiring three of them on Saturday. While it may take a couple of years for them to make it to the NHL, the team strategically moved to secure their future in the crease. Trent Miner, who recently signed a new contract, has been in the system for three years without seeing any NHL action. The Avalanche also added three players who will undergo development in the NCAA. The Avalanche turned two picks into five through trades without losing any current roster players. Overall, it was a successful draft for the Avalanche. The only change I would have made is to focus more on selecting defensemen earlier in the draft.